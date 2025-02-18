UEFA and RFEF leave referee Munuera Montero out of matches this week following Real Madrid controversy - Reports

According to MARCA (via Madrid Universal), UEFA has decided that Spanish referee Munuera Montero will not referee any games until the investigations are complete following his controversy involving Real Madrid. The match official has come under intense scrutiny for sending off Los Blancos midfielder Jude Bellingham in the Spanish giants' 1-1 draw with Osasuna over the weekend.

The Spaniard sent the Englishman off for swearing in his direction in the LaLiga fixture.

The Spanish match organizers, RFEF, have decided to exclude Montero from the upcoming round of La Liga fixtures, given the controversy. The official has even received threats from Los Blancos' fans. A statement read (via Get Football News Spain):

"The Appointment Committee has opted to leave Munuera Montero out. This maneuver can be seen as protection towards the figure of a referee who has been in the spotlight in recent days."

Real Madrid lost their position atop the league standings following the draw against Osasuna in Pamplona. They now sit in second place on the LaLiga table, equal on points with leaders Barcelona but behind them on goal difference.

"We are not happy with what happened against Osasuna, against Atletico and Espanyol" - Carlo Ancelotti blasts refereeing decisions in Real Madrid's recent games

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has blasted the quality of Spanish refereeing after the recent controversial decisions against his team. The reigning LaLiga champions have endured questionable officiating in their last five games and have been vocal about their displeasure with the officials.

Speaking to the press in an interview on Tuesday, February 18, the Italian tactician discussed his displeasure with the Spanish match officials. Ancelotti said (via FotMob):

"I have already given my opinion on what has happened and what is happening. It is quite surprising and I have nothing to add in this regard. We are not happy with what happened against Osasuna, against Atletico and Espanyol. These are three games in which we have been disadvantaged and I do not understand it. The errors in the last few games have been quite clear."

Ancelotti added:

"I am more comfortable with the referees in Europe. The statistics speak for themselves. In Europe there are far fewer VAR interventions and they intervene when necessary. It must be taken into account that the best referees in each country usually officiate in the Champions League. The quality is very high in this sense."

Real Madrid will face Manchester City on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League playoff stage second-leg. Los Blancos have a one-goal advantage after winning the first leg in England 3-2.

