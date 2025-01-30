UFC star Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov shares bold prediction made by Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his next fight against Michael Page

UFC star Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov has shared the bold prediction made by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the former's fight against Michael Page (February 1). The Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) claimed that the 39-year-old football legend believed in him to become the world champion in his sport.

Magomedov made his UFC debut aged 28 on October 21, 2023, winning his debut fight via unanimous decision. As it stands, he has an unblemished record of 15 wins from 15 UFC fights, with 12 of them being knockout victories (zero draws or losses).

On January 29, at UFC's Saudi Arabia Media Day, Magomedov showed up in an Al-Nassr jersey with his name and Ronaldo's iconic No. 7 on it. When asked by reporters, he revealed the ex-Real Madrid forward will be coming to cheer him on against Page.

The Russian fighter said (via Marca):

"Cristiano is a great example, who promotes and helps people in many ways... He told me that I can become a UFC world champion. He will come to the event and will be cheering me on in the fight against Michael 'Venom' Page."

Ronaldo isn't a stranger to attending headline MMA events being held in Saudi Arabia. In 2023, a clip of him chatting with Cameroonian fighter Francis Ngannou before his debut in the Professional Fighters League went viral.

He is expected to be in the crowd for UFC Fight Night on Saturday, February 1. Magomedov and Page's fight is the co-main event alongside Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya's bout against Frenchman Nassourdine Imavov.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo meets Shara Magomedov during Al-Nassr training

Ahead of his fight against Michael Page, star mixed martial artist Shara Magomedov met football icon Cristiano Ronaldo during his training session with Al-Nassr.

In a clip uploaded by the Saudi Pro League club online, the pair can be seen shadow-fighting before the Russian swoops in for a hug. The club also gave the 30-year-old a No. 7 jersey with his name on it, which he was seen wearing at the pre-match media proceedings.

The Portugal captain also gave Magomedov his own signed jersey, as seen in the clip below:

Despite being 39 years of age, Ronaldo has kept up his incredible goal-scoring streak for Al-Nassr in the 2024-25 campaign. He has racked up 20 goals and three assists in 23 appearances across all competitions thus far.

Up next, he will be in action in the Saudi Pro League fixture between the Knights of Najd and Al-Raed on Thursday, January 30.

