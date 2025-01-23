“Ugly and arrogant” - When Cristiano Ronaldo was slammed for his desperate act by LaLiga club’s head coach

Former Cordoba manager Miroslav Djukic took shots at Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015 after the Real Madrid superstar kicked out his player, Edimar. He labeled the Portuguese forward 'ugly and arrogant' in a rant after the game.

Speaking to the media after the match, Djukic stated that he was not expecting the behavior from the best player in the world alongside Lionel Messi. He praised his players for closing the Real Madrid superstar well in the game and said via EuroSport:

"[Ronaldo's kick on Edimar] was an act of desperation, [which led to the] gesture to his badge, which was ugly and arrogant. He shouldn't have done it because it's not typical [behaviour] from the best players in the world, both of whom are him and Messi. We closed him down well. He wasn't feeling good, hence the desperation which led him [to do what he did]. [Real Madrid] are the best team in the world right now. When you're a small club, you always dream of beating a big club like Real Madrid."

Real Madrid won 2-1 despite Cristiano Ronaldo getting sent off while the score was 1-1. Gareth Bale scored the late winner to help Carlo Ancelotti's side collect all three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo apologised to Edimar after kicking out during Real Madrid clash with Cordoba

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter (now known as X) in 2015 to issue an apology to Edimar. He branded his actions as 'thoughtless' and asked for forgiveness from the Cordoba star and all those who followed the game. He posted:

"I apologise to everyone and especially Edimar for my thoughtless action in today's game."

Edimar spoke to AS and accepted Cristiano Ronaldo's apology. He said via ESPN:

"I know that Cristiano has apologised on social networks. For me, he is forgiven. It was a [passage of] play in which Cristiano was a little hot-headed and a little frustrated because things were not going well. It was not an attempt at aggression. He hit my legs and my mouth, nothing more. What I mean is that those responsible understand that things happen on a football pitch. But it is something that can happen to any of us. I think it happened, and that's it. I forgive Cristiano Ronaldo. I hold no grudge. I forgive Cristiano."

Ronaldo was handed a 2-match ban for his action after Edimar requested that the Real Madrid star was not handed an extended ban for his actions. The defender added that there were no grudges and that he had put the incident behind him.

