Ukraine wants FIFA to ban Iran from the 2022 Qatar World Cup 

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has urged FIFA to ban Iran from the 2022 World Cup. The UAF has claimed that Iran is violating the principles and norms of the FIFA statutes and accused them of possible involvement in Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Anti-government protests have ravaged Iran since the death-in-custody of Mahsa Amini on September 16. Amini, 22, was arrested for allegedly not adhering to the country’s rules requiring women to cover their hair, either with a hijab or headscarf. A group of Iranian sports personalities and activists have already petitioned FIFA to ban Iran from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have argued that banning women from attending matches in the country constituted a breach of FIFA’s articles.

UAF’s statement builds further pressure on the governing body by suggesting Iran’s involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A statement on UAF’s official website read (via talkSPORT):

“Taking into account media information about systematic human rights violations in Iran, which may violate the principles and norms of the FIFA Statutes, taking into account the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 regarding the imposition of sanctions on Iran and the possible involvement of Iran in the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine, (the executive committee of the Ukrainian football federation has decided) to make a request to the FIFA to consider excluding the Iranian national team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Unless FIFA bans Iran from the grand event in Qatar, they will kick off their World Cup campaign with a clash against England on November 21.

FIFA might refrain from kicking Iran out of the 2022 World Cup

While pressure is mounting on the biggest governing body of football to penalize Iran for their actions, they might choose not to take any drastic measures.

According to the Daily Mail, sources believe that FIFA is unlikely to ban Iran mere 19 days before the tournament, as it might lead to legal troubles. It has been claimed that the affair could be messy and very costly, something FIFA is not looking to engage in right now.

The 2022 tournament in Qatar kicks off with a clash between hosts Qatar and their Group A opponents Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 20.

