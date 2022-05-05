"Ulla Klopp, Scouse queen" - Brilliant photo emerges of Liverpool manager posing next to banner for his wife

A brilliant photo has emerged of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp posing next to a banner celebrating his wife Ulla following the Reds' progress to the UEFA Champions League final.

A 3-2 comeback victory in the second leg over Villarreal on May 3 saw the Reds through 5-2 on aggregate, following a 2-0 win in the first leg. It's the third time in five years Klopp's team will play the Champions League final as there were celebrations deep into the night.

Here's the photo of Klopp posing with a banner for his wife Ulla:

The German manager recently signed a new deal with the Anfield side that will keep him at the club till 2026. He dedicated the new extension to his wife Ulla, saying that she was keen on remaining at the club. Klopp said, as per the club's Twitter account:

"I stay for another two years and not only me. No, all my coaches as well, which is most important actually. Why? Is not a question... Because Ulla wants to stay. As a good husband what are you doing when your wife wants to stay... you stay!"

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the final on May 28 in Paris, with revenge on their mind. The last time the two teams battled in the UEFA Champions League final in 2018, Los Blancos got the better of Klopp's men.

Mohamed Salah made an early exit from the game following a dangerous Sergio Ramos challenge. Madrid then capitalised on Reds goalkeeper Lorius Karius' errors, winning 3-1 on the night.

Jurgen Klopp reveals half-time team talk that saw Liverpool bounce back against Villarreal

Klopp celebrates reaching his third UCL final in five years.

During the first half of their semifinal second leg with Villarreal, Klopp's side were nervy and indecisive. They put together fewer passes in a half than they had in the last five years.

The six-time Champions League winners were a different side after half-time. with the game 2-2 on aggregate and Villarreal leading 2-0 on the night. Goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane helped turn things around as the Reds reached their tenth final in the competition.

Klopp has revealed what he told his players during half-time, saying he wanted to see his team play better (via talkSPORT):

“We just explained where we had to go and move smarter. There was no flexibility, nothing, so we had to mix that up and cause them some problems because with the man-orientated defending, we played into their hands.”

He continued:

“Before the game, I told the boys I’d like to read the headline ‘Mentality monsters were in town’ – ‘Mentalidad monstrousa’ or whatever – because I wanted us to be the ones who went for the result and not defend."

Liverpool are still alive in three competitions (Premier League, Champions and FA Cup) as they eye an unprecedented quadruple. They play Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14, while they trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by a point with four games left.

