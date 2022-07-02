“Ultimately, he’ll want to show everyone he can do it” – Wes Brown makes bold claim about Manchester United captaincy

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown wants Harry Maguire to remain as the club captain for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The England international was scrutinized for his defensive mishaps last season, which have put his captaincy in jeopardy.

Wes Brown, however, understands why Harry Maguire has been examined so closely over his errors. Speaking exclusively to Express, the Manchester United ambassador was quoted as saying the following:

"The captaincy to me, obviously it’s a big deal but you just get on with it. For instance, if he got it taken off him, he’ll be disappointed. Ultimately, he’ll want to show everybody he can do it. There were a lot of players who had a bad season last season. But, as the captain, you will take a lot of stick and I think he understands that."

Wes Brown believes Harry Maguire will want to prove his doubters wrong in the upcoming season and prevail as a captain. Brown said:

“But that’s what I mean about consistency. We need to be better in all the areas but Harry is older, wiser, he’s got experience and he’ll want to show everybody he can do it and it’s as simple as that."

He added:

“Maguire knows how this works and that will always happen whether that’s the papers, the press, or the fans that’s going to happen. But I hope he comes back really fit and the challenge is there now. I’m pretty sure he knows that.”

There have been speculation that newly-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag might give the captain's armband to someone other than Harry Maguire. Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea could be seen as primary candidates for the captaincy should Maguire be relieved of his duties.

Despite his inconsistent form, Harry Maguire did manage to play 30 out of the 38 Premier League games last season.

Manchester United have loaned out goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Manchester United have seen another exit this summer as backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson has left to join Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan. According to Fabrizio Romano, the loan deal does not include any obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new backup goalkeeper to David De Gea. According to GiveMeSport, Watford shot-stopper Daniel Bachmann is a leading candidate to replace Henderson as the second-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

