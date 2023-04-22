Unbelievable Barcelona stat shows massive void left behind by Lionel Messi as club aim to bring superstar back to Camp Nou

In the absence of Lionel Messi's magical free-kick prowess, Barcelona find themselves reeling and yearning for the return of their legendary talisman. The Catalan giants have now gone 100 games without scoring from a dead-ball situation, a drought dating back to Messi's strike against Valencia in 2021, according to The Sun.

The Argentine maestro, with a 9.1% conversion rate, netted 50 free-kicks during his illustrious 17-year tenure at Barca, along with 10 for Argentina and a couple for his current club, PSG. Now, as the club struggles to find a suitable replacement, Nou Camp boss Xavi has cycled through eight potential successors, to no avail.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mundodeportivo Leo Messi knows that Barcelona have a chance of being suspended from the Champions League next season, so he's keeping track of the situation very closely. Leo Messi knows that Barcelona have a chance of being suspended from the Champions League next season, so he's keeping track of the situation very closely.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/0iow7FnOGt

Among those attempting to fill the void are Memphis Depay, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Dani Alves, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

Out of contract with PSG in the summer, 35-year-old Messi is reportedly being wooed back to Barcelona with a hefty £22 million annual salary. And it's clear how much they've missed his free-kick-taking qualities.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are said to be offering Messi an astronomical £375 million per year, pitting them against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Leo Messi has asked FC Barcelona to do everything possible for his transfer before the end of the season. If they can't do it, he will renew his contract with PSG.

[🎖️] | Leo Messi has asked FC Barcelona to do everything possible for his transfer before the end of the season. If they can't do it, he will renew his contract with PSG. @gerardromero [🎖️] 🚨🚨| Leo Messi has asked FC Barcelona to do everything possible for his transfer before the end of the season. If they can't do it, he will renew his contract with PSG.@gerardromero [🎖️] https://t.co/SKBzygzO01

With 31 goals and 33 assists in 69 appearances for PSG, Lionel Messi's free-kick contributions for the French frontrunners may be scant, having scored two. However, his unparalleled long-range precision in his Barca days, epitomized by his 10 free-kick goals in 2018, is a tantalizing memory for the Catalonians. It's little surprise that they long to see the return of their prodigal son.

Sensational return on the cards? Barcelona to entice Lionel Messi with Camp Nou comeback

Reports are swirling that Barcelona are poised to make a dazzling contract offer to Lionel Messi in a bid to entice the Argentine wizard back to his beloved Camp Nou. His departure in 2021 was a bitter pill to swallow for the Catalan club, as financial constraints forced them to let their star player walk away on a free transfer to PSG.

Manager Xavi, who once shared the pitch with Lionel Messi in their heyday, is said to be eager to reunite with the forward during the upcoming summer transfer window. However, Sport (via SportBible) claims that Messi would need to accept a substantial pay cut as part of a two-year contract, given Barca's ongoing financial woes.

The Spanish publication suggests that a potential €13 million-per-season deal awaits the Argentine should he decide to don the Blaugrana jersey once more. A far cry from his previous earnings, Barcelona are no longer able to offer astronomical wages due to their precarious financial state.

Poll : 0 votes