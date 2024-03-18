"Unbelievable how delusional these people are" - Michail Antonio takes hilarious dig at Arsenal fans and reveals his family are Gooners

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has taken a sarcastic dig over Arsenal and also revealed that his agent and family are huge fans of the Gunners.

During a recent interview with the BBC 5 Live Sport, the 33-year-old claimed that Arsenal supporters annoy him. He also stated that his family members, friends and agent are also Gooners. He said:

"Arsenal fans... They annoy me. I'm talking about my agent, my family and friends. Because as soon as they are tiptoeing close to anything, they're 'the best team in the world' - it's actually unbelievable how delusional these people are."

Antonio also talked about West Ham's Premier League fixture against the Gunners in December last year when the Hammers recorded a 2-0 win over Mikel Arteta's side in Emirates Stadium. The 33-year-old claimed that his manager called him after the game called him a 'wasteman'.

Expand Tweet

The West Ham forward added:

"Last year when we beat Arsenal, they were top of the league... My agent I have been with since I was 19, called me up and called me a wasteman! He was like 'why did you have to do this to me? It's been so many years!"

Michail Antonio, who joined West Ham United in September 2015 from Nottingham Forest, has been an instrumental part of their improved performances in recent years. However, this season, the Jamaican forward has scored three goals in 21 appearances.

Arsenal in pole position to sign Spanish midfielder ahead of Bayern Munich and Juventus - Reports

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are the frontrunners in the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi over the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and AC Milan, as per CaughtOffside.

As per the aforementioned report, the Gunners are keen to sign Zubimendi as a replacement for Thomas Partey, who still has a year remaining on his contract. Moreover, the Real Sociedad midfielder can also take Jorginho's place in the midfield, who is currently 32 years old.

Martin Zubimendi is an academy product of Real Sociedad. He has made 141 appearances for the senior team, bagging seven goals and five assists.

This season, he has scored four times for Spanish side in 28 La Liga appearances. Real Sociedad are currently sixth in the La Liga table with 46 points in 29 matches.