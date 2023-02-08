"Unbelievable" – Kieran Trippier admits £120 million-rated Arsenal target is better than Thomas Partey and Casemiro

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has claimed that West Ham United star Declan Rice is a better-held midfielder than Arsenal ace Thomas Partey and Manchester United's summer signing Casemiro.

Rice, 24, has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world over the past three campaigns. Since becoming a regular starter for the Hammers, he has helped his side register respectable sixth and seventh-placed finishes during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

A tireless presence at the center of the park, the 39-cap England star is in the final 16 months of his contract at the London Stadium. As a result, he has popped up on the radar of clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea of late.

During an interaction on FIVE, Trippier was asked to pick between his former Atletico Madrid teammate Partey and Rice. He responded:

"Declan, for me. Declan's unbelievable. I don't know if you watched the game the other day when we [Newcastle United] played West Ham... just his intelligence, the way he breaks up play, how he travels with the ball, he's so powerful. He's an unbelievable player, probably one of the best in the world in what he does."

When asked if he rated Rice above Casemiro, Trippier replied:

"Yeah. As defenders, you appreciate the likes of Michael Carrick or Declan. They make your job so much easier, they're mopping everything up. Don't get me wrong, Casemiro, the trophies he's won, the Champions Leagues, of course he's a world-class player. But right now? Declan is incredible, he's got the age as well."

Rice, who spent eight years at Chelsea's academy between 2006 and 2014, was speculated to secure a winter move to Arsenal this season. However, the Gunners are expected to renew their transfer pursuit for the £120 million-rated ace in the upcoming summer, as per Fichajes.

David Moyes issues advice to Arsenal and Chelsea amid transfer rumors about Rice

Speaking at a post-match press conference, West Ham United boss David Moyes claimed that Declan Rice's suitors would have to splash out more than Enzo Fernandez's £107 million fee to rope him in. He said:

"Declan was a top player [against Newcastle United], he showed so many things. He's going to be a top player and undoubtedly, he'll be a British transfer record whenever he leaves West Ham."

Overall, the Arsenal and Chelsea target has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 222 appearances across all competitions for the Hammers.

Poll : 0 votes