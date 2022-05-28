"Unbelievable" - Mohamed Salah names his favourite Liverpool player from past years

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has picked club legend Steven Gerrard as the former Reds player, whom he would've loved to have in the current team.

Gerrard, a former Reds captain, left Anfield in 2015, two years before Salah arrived, so the two players never played with each other. However, the Egyptian is fully aware of the impact the Englishman had during his 17 years with Liverpool, calling him 'unbelievable'.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport, Salah said about Gerrard:

"Stevie. Because I think the way he (was) playing was unbelievable. And I think he loves to play the ball behind the lines, especially the back line. So I always love that ball as well."

Salah continued:

"I think the energy he gave to the team, the passion, the fight he gave and the experience he had, I think is going to be great for our team. And I think also I talked to Hendo about that as well. And some other players also saying, 'Steve, if he was with us, it's going to be great.'"

Gerrard famously won the UEFA Champions League in 2005 against AC Milan on penalties, helping the Reds produce a spectacular second-half comeback from 3-0 down to win on penalties.

William Hill @WilliamHill Mohamed Salah has now scored as many Premier League goals as Steven Gerrard (120). Mohamed Salah has now scored as many Premier League goals as Steven Gerrard (120). 🙌 https://t.co/64kuKTgtN8

Two years later, he reached the final again against the Rossoneri, but this time, Milan exacted revenge with a 2-1 victory. Salah, meanwhile, will play his third Champions League final in five years with Liverpool. He has the chance to win his second European title against Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday, May 28.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could win Ballon d'Or with European glory

It's been another phenomenal season for Salah, who has scored 31 goals and made 16 assists from 50 appearances across competitions. With the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup already in the bag, Champions League success would strengthen his case for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

oddschecker @oddschecker Mohamed Salah will hope that a star showing in the



oddschecker.com/insight/footba… Mohamed Salah will hope that a star showing in the #UCL final can help him to overtake Karim Benzema in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2022. 🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah will hope that a star showing in the #UCL final can help him to overtake Karim Benzema in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2022.oddschecker.com/insight/footba…

The Egyptian is currently only behind Real Madrid star Karim Benzema among the favourites right now. However, he could be in the driver's seat if he emerges victorious tonight.

Despite his terrific record with Liverpool over the years - 156 goals across competitions - Salah has never made it to the Ballon d'Or top three. Things could change this year, though, as the Egyptian is determined to win the prestigious accolade.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav