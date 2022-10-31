"Unbelievable" - Peter Schmeichel wowed by Manchester United superstar's performance against West Ham

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel was wowed by David de Gea's performance during the Red Devils' 1-0 win against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, October 30.

United managed to edge past the Hammers with a narrow win. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game in the first half. He reached the 100-goal landmark for the club with the 38th-minute strike.

However, West Ham United offered a late scare to Erik ten Hag's side. However, De Gea was equally equipped to deny everything David Moyes' side had to offer.

His string of unbelievable saves began when the Spaniard parried away Michail Antonio's long-ranger. He then saved a peach of a header from Kurt Zouma.

But the best of the lot was probably his acrobatic save from Declan Rice's piledriver. The West Ham midfielder caught the ball sweetly after Harry Maguire stopped an away attack with a fantastic tackle.

Schmeichel, a Manchester United legend and considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, lauded the Spanish custodian for his superhuman performance. He wrote on Twitter:

"David De Gea. Unbelievable."

Sofascore rated De Gea's performance a 7.9. They attributed him to four saves during the clash against West Ham United. Apart from De Gea, Maguire and Diogo Dalot also put on heroic shifts in defense for the Red Devils.

The performance will come as a much-needed boost for one of the world's outstanding goalkeepers. De Gea was bizarrely left out of Luis Enrique's 55-man shortlist for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Spanish manager has preferred Unai Simon over the United goalkeeper for a while now and De Gea hasn't played for La Roja for over a year.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to keeping clean sheet against West Ham United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

The game against West Ham United marked the second game in a row that Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in. When asked about the same after the game, Ten Hag said (via manutd.com):

"Yeah, but football is team sport. You do it together. That is of course in possession but definitely out of possession. It's about defending your goal and you do it together, and I am happy I see also individual performances like David De Gea: magnificent today with the saves he makes in the end.

"We are quite good defending our box and have a brilliant goalkeeper. But you do it together, you start in front but then, finally, you have to protect the box and how we do it how we are supporting each other, how we are covering each other, how we motivate each other I'm really happy with that process."

Manchester United will next face Real Sociedad away in the UEFA Europa League on November 3 and De Gea will look to continue his purple patch.

