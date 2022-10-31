"Unbelievable" - Real Madrid star slams standard of officiating with social media post after 1-1 Girona draw

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio was not happy with the standard of officiating in La Liga as Los Blancos could only manage a 1-1 draw against Girona on Sunday, October 30.

Vincius Jr. drew first blood for Carlo Ancelotti's side as the Brazilian scored in the 70th minute of the game. Federico Valverde found the youngster at the back post and the winger made no mistake finding the back of the net to give his side the lead.

However, their joy was shortlived as Girona were awarded a penalty soon after. The ball struck Marco Asensio in the joint of his hand and body. After the VAR check, the officials awarded the away side a spot kick.

Christhian Stuani dispatched the penalty to bring his side back on level terms. The score remained all square and to make things worse for Los Blancos, Toni Kroos was sent off in injury time for a second bookable offense. The red card was the first of the German's career.

Asensio was dismayed by the referee's decision as he reacted angrily to the sequence. The Spain international posted a video of the incident on his social media and wrote:

"Definition of NO HAND that they explain to us at the beginning of the season…Unbelievable that today..."

Real Madrid now have 32 points from 12 games in La Liga this season. They are one point ahead of second-placed Barcelona at the moment.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was not happy with refereeing

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wasn't pleased with the standard of officiating during the game. While the Italian doesn't often talk about refereeing, he implied that Girona shouldn't have been awarded the penalty.

He said after the La Liga clash (via realmadrid.com):

“I don't like to talk about referees but I will today. the first situation is a clear one. It's not a penalty because he doesn't touch it with his hand. I asked Asensio and he said he never touched it with his hand, it came off his chest. The left hand was in an odd position. If he'd have touched it with his hand, there may have been doubts around it. He didn't handle it, they've made it up".

Ancelotti further added:

"The second move is more open for debate. If the goalkeeper gets the ball in his hand, you can blow the whistle, or not. I won't talk about that one. I'm most surprised by the penalty. It came at a crucial time because the game was all but wrapped up.

"We struggled to score goals, we didn't play brilliant football and we found it tough to win the ball back. We had the chance to make it 2-0 through Asensio. This situation has cost us two points in the table".

Real Madrid will aim to bounce back when they face Celtic at home in the UEFA Champions League next on November 2.

