“Unbelievable way to end the season” – Arsenal target heaps praise on Bukayo Saka after hat-trick for England

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has lauded Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after the latter starred in England's win over North Macedonia.

The two teams clashed in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier at Old Trafford on Monday, June 19. Led by Saka's incredible hat-trick, the Three Lions thrashed their opponents 7-0.

Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips were also on target for the hosts in what was the English players' final match of the season.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Rice, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal for some weeks now, posted a photo with Saka and captioned it:

"Unbelievable way to end the season! @bukayosaka87 on 🔥🔥🔥"

The forward replied via a comment with:

"❤️🤍"

Bukayo Saka's comment on Declan Rice's Instagram post.

Saka had also posted a message on Instagram after recording his first-ever senior hat-trick, writing:

"Honoured to have scored the first hat-trick of my career! Important steps taken towards qualification 🙏🏿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #GodsChild"

Rice left a comment on the post, which read:

"⭐️boiii"

Saka's Arsenal and England teammate Aaron Ramsdale also left a similar comment on the post:

" Starboy 🌶️ 🔥❤️"

Comments by Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale on Bukayo Saka's Instagram post.

It's worth noting that Rice has been touted to join Saka at Arsenal this summer. According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are set to discuss a new offer with West Ham for their captain after seeing their opening £80 million bid get rejected.

"A feeling I can't really put into words" - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after scoring first professional hat-trick

As mentioned earlier, Bukayo Saka's hat-trick against North Macedonia was the first of his young senior career. The 21-year-old had previously scored three braces for Arsenal and one for England.

Speaking after the match on Monday, Saka explained that he couldn't really describe how he was feeling. He told Channel 4 (as quoted by the Mirror):

"This is a feeling I can't really put into words. There's nothing I can say to really describe how I'm feeling right now. I don't know what to say, I'm just so happy."

All three of his goals were excellent in their own way.

Saka first rifled a shot into the top corner in the 38th minute before cutting in from the right to volley home Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass two minutes after the break. He then raced clear of the Macedonian defense and coolly slotted home in the 51st minute to complete his hat-trick.

As a result, the Arsenal star couldn't choose his favorite goal out of the lot and simply said:

"I liked the first one but I have to go with the second one [as my favourite]. Volley from outside the box, top corner like that? I have to choose that one."

Saka ended his 2022-23 season with 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 matches for the Gunners and seven goals and three assists in 10 games for England.

