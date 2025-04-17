"Unbelievable what we’re seeing from him" - Ian Wright 'astonished' by Arsenal star's showing in UCL win against Real Madrid

Ian Wright has heaped praise on Myles Lewis-Skelly after Arsenal's win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals second leg on Wednesday. He said that the teenager was incredible in the game and is astonished to see the talent coming out of the club's academy.

Speaking on his podcast, Wright stated that Lewis-Skelly showed his potential and his intelligence on Wednesday against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said that the teenager locked down the opponents with ease and said:

“You know what, I’ve got to say, I’m astonished at Myles Lewis-Skelly. I’m astonished by his performances and his, I don’t know if it’s the exuberance of youth, or the fact that he doesn’t realise yet, but because he’s so wise and he’s so knowledgeable and he’s so intelligent."

“Obviously you can see that with him on the football pitch as well, but for him to be playing in a game like that, and literally he locked down Rodrygo, he went in the midfield, he was up against Jude, and I think he won that battle in respects of locking down a player, then going inside and doing his… I’m just thinking to myself, what’s going on at Hale End? This astounding, this is unbelievable what we’re seeing from Myles Lewis-Skelly”

Real Madrid lost 5-1 on aggregate to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, including a 2-1 loss at home on Wednesday. They were 3-0 down in the tie after the loss at Emirates last week and failed to make the comeback in the home tie.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's chances of winning Champions League

Mikel Arteta was quizzed about Arsenal's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League. He admitted that they have taken a big step towards the trophy. The Gunners added that he was proud of the players and said via the club's official website:

"It's certainly another massive step. Where we finished last year and the way we're doing it this year, the teams with their eyes on us and the competition, it's incredible. Big credit to [Madrid], it was my first time as a coach in that dugout and today I realised after three minutes in this stadium, anything is possible.

"They are specialists of creating such chaos and belief, and it's very difficult to understand really what's going on in the game and have certain certainty about how we controlled it. I think they showed a lot of maturity."

Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next in the semifinal – both sides are chasing their first UEFA Champions League title. Barcelona take on Inter Milan in the other semifinal. The Catalan side are chasing their first title in a decade, while the Italian side are looking to win it for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

