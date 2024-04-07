"Unbelievably wasteful", "Downgrade on Jordan Henderson" - Fans unhappy with Liverpool man's showing in 2-2 Manchester United draw

Liverpool fans on social media have slammed midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai for his performance in their Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

The Reds drew 2-2 with their arch-rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7. They took the lead in the 23rd minute through Luis Diaz. However, Bruno Fernandes' instinctive long-range strike and Kobbie Mainoo's stunning goal on the turn put the Red Devils up midway through the second half.

Mohamed Salah's 84th-minute penalty following a foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Harvey Elliott helped Liverpool get a point from the match. However, it saw them relinquish their lead atop the league table.

Szoboszlai started the match and played 66 minutes before being replaced by Curtis Jones. In that time, he got just one of his five shots on target, forcing an early save from Andre Onana, while missing two big chances. He also lost possession 13 times and won just one of his six duels.

This brought him criticism from fans of his club on X (formerly Twitter), with one of them tweeting:

"Szoboszlai is without doubt a downgrade on Jordan Henderson."

Another authored a lengthy tweet criticizing most of Jurgen Klopp's side, of which one of the lines read:

"Szoboszlai was unbelievably wasteful"

Some fans opined that Jones or Harvey Elliott should be starting more regularly than the Hungarian:

Others merely criticized Szoboszlai, tweeting:

Liverpool as a whole were quite wasteful against Manchester United, getting only seven of their 28 shots on target. Erik ten Hag's men, meanwhile, scored twice despite having just nine shots (five on target). The Reds also missed five of their seven big chances created.

"We should have won that game" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on 2-2 draw with Manchester United

After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that his side should've emerged victorious against Manchester United on Sunday. The German tactician told Sky Sports (as quoted by @JacobsBen on X):

"We should have won that game, that's clear. We should have had other goals in the first half. We then made a mistake, which was well-executed, really well done from Bruno [Fernandes]. And then we needed a few minutes to settle and they scored another screamer.

"But before after they scored, we had big chances and we used only two."

Klopp added:

"I know people will see it as two points lost, but as far as I see it, we have a point more than before the game."

Liverpool now sit second in the Premier League behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference and a point ahead of Manchester City with seven matches to play. Manchester United, meanwhile, remain sixth, 11 points behind fouth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.