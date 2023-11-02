"Under serious pressure now" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Fulham vs Manchester United

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted the upcoming Premier League clash between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage to end in a draw on Saturday, November 4.

The Red Devils have had an abysmal start to their campaign, losing eight out of their opening 15 games across all competitions. They have also suffered back-to-back 3-0 losses against Manchester City and Newcastle United respectively at home, with the latter knocking them out of the Carabao Cup on November 1.

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League standings with 15 points from 10 games and are in desperate need of a positive result. They will be hoping to turn the tide against 14th-placed Fulham.

Providing his prediction for the fixture, Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"You cannot blame Manchester United's owners for their team's poor form - their players are not thinking about any boardroom uncertainty when they are out on the pitch. Erik ten Hag has spent £411m on players since he took charge at Old Trafford before the start of last season and, for that amount of money, the team should be doing far better than they are."

He added:

"I like Ten Hag - he seems a decent man and he did well last season - but he is under serious pressure now. 'Erik ten games' is what I called him last week, and that was being optimistic."

"United won at Craven Cottage in November last year but that was the only win they managed in London under Ten Hag in seven attempts in 2022-23, and they have already lost twice in the capital in the current campaign."

He continued:

"All things considered, I should really predict another United defeat, shouldn't I? There is nothing whatsoever that tells me to back them. But, with regards to Fulham, they don't appear to be quite at the same level they were at last year, especially in attack. That's the only reason I am going for a draw."

"Next up for United is a midweek trip to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, and then Luton come to Old Trafford next weekend. Including this game, you would normally expect United to put all three of these teams away. If the results don't go to plan, then this is where things could really start to unravel for Ten Hag."

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Manchester United 'considering alternatives' to Erik ten Hag after club suffers worst start to season in 61 years: Reports

According to The Times (via @UnitedStandMUFC), Manchester United are exploring alternatives to Erik ten Hag due to the club having their worst start to a season in 61 years.

The Red Devils have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and have lost more than half their games this season. In addition to being eighth in the Premier League table, United are also third in their UEFA Champions League group, having suffered losses against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

The United Stand tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

"BREAKING: #mufc are considering alternatives to Erik Ten Hag, who is thought to be “on thin ice” after overseeing the club’s worst start to a season in 61 years. [Times]"

Manchester United are unlikely to pull the trigger on the Dutch tactician just yet. Ten Hag has been affected by various injuries to key players this season after a successful debut season last year, where the club won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the league.

Ten Hag has been in charge of Manchester United for 77 games. Having won 48 of those games, he has a win percentage of 62.3%.