“Understand you don’t win games only with football” – Ruud Gullit urges Erik ten Hag to ditch ‘Dutch mentality’ at Manchester United

Former Chelsea player Ruud Gullit has urged Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to drop the 'Dutch mentality' to succeed at his new club.

Ten Hag, who joined from Ajax this summer, lost his first official match in charge last weekend as Brighton & Hove Albion beat United 2-1 on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

GOAL @goal Erik ten Hag loses his first game in the Premier League Erik ten Hag loses his first game in the Premier League 😬 https://t.co/LE2BEbVPbu

Gullit feels the coach must focus on technique, power, and developing his players' mentality as he aims to restore the Red Devils to their former glory.

Gullit said (via The Mirror):

“Erik ten Hag is a good coach, but if you come with just a Dutch mentality, it is difficult. You have to adapt yourself and understand you don’t win games only with football.

“You need power as well. You need power. You need technique. You need stamina. You need the right mentality. In midfield you need players who can play and who can work, will get balls off the opposition. If you don’t, if you only want to play, it’s difficult."

Giving the example of Fulham holding Liverpool to a draw, the former Netherlands international added:

"You saw it in the first game in the Premier League, Fulham made it difficult for Liverpool, and that’s why we love the Premier League. There are no easy games, that is what you have to understand. You have to work hard every day and also have the right players to do so.”

Manchester United coach's only way forward is to win, feels Gullit

Manchester United's shortcomings were revealed in their first game of the season as they still appeared far from competing for top honors.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Erik ten Hag admits there's plenty of lessons that he's took from his first game in the Premier League 🗣 "Football is a game of mistakes"Erik ten Hag admits there's plenty of lessons that he's took from his first game in the Premier League 🗣 "Football is a game of mistakes"Erik ten Hag admits there's plenty of lessons that he's took from his first game in the Premier League 👇 https://t.co/4oFn16EilB

Gullit feels the Red Devils aren't the same force they were under Sir Alex Ferguson, and the only way to overcome their problems is to win.

He said:

“There are a lot of problems at the club. Nowadays players want to go to different teams. They want to go to Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea. They are not the main team in England as they were with Alex Ferguson.

"And the problem for Ten Hag is they have five ex-players talking about Man Utd everyday. That’s difficult and the only way to overcome that is to win.”

Manchester United play their second league game of the season tonight at Brentford.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht