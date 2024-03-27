“Understand it more and enjoying it” - Lionel Messi names his favourite sport after football

Lionel Messi has named American football as a sport he enjoys watching other than football. One of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine is currently in the United States, plying his trade for MLS club Inter Miami.

While his passion for football is widely known, Messi has now named tennis, padel, basketball, and American football as the other sports that he enjoys watching.

Speaking on the same, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner said on MBC's Big Time podcast:

"Tennis, padel, basketball, and also American Football. I am learning a lot about American Football and have come to understand it more and enjoying it."

Lionel Messi has previously been spotted playing basketball and padel. His growing affinity for American football, though, is intriguing. The NFL is one of the most popular sports in the world and in the United States.

Messi, meanwhile, is currently at MLS club Inter Miami and is arguably one of the most popular athletes in the US at the moment.

Lionel Messi speaks about his 2021 Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as Barcelona's greatest-ever player. He played 778 matches for Azulgrana, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists. Messi's stint in Spain, however, came to an unexpected end in 2021.

Due to La Liga wage cap rules, La Blaugrana were unable to extend Messi's contract. The Argentine superstar left on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain. Messi has now reflected on leaving his boyhood club, saying (via Barca Universal):

"I thought I would stay in Barcelona. I was not ready to rebuild my life and move my family from this place... my wife and children."

After a controversial stint at PSG, where Messi was often criticized for his lackluster performances, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner joined MLS club Inter Miami in 2023. He has since scored 16 goals and has provided seven assists in 19 matches for the Herons.