“Unexplainable, unforgettable, unbelievable” - Real Madrid star makes feelings clear after helping Los Blancos to late win over Mallorca

Real Madrid academy centre-back Jacobo Ramon scored the winning goal in the LaLiga match between Los Blancos and Mallorca on Wednesday (May 14). However, the youngster finds it hard to believe and seems overwhelmed. The match ended 2-1 in Madrid’s favor at Santiago Bernabeu.

Martin Valjent gave Mallorca the lead in the 11th minute, but Kylian Mbappe restored parity in the 68th minute. After 94 minutes, it looked as though Real Madrid were going to bid farewell to the 2024-25 LaLiga title, with the score tied at 1-1.

However, Ramon saved the day for his side as he outwitted his marker and scored a dramatic winner (90+5') to keep Los Blancos alive in the title race.

After the match, the 20-year-old forward posted images of his goal celebration on Instagram and wrote:

“Unexplainable, Unforgettable, Unbelievable... And at the Bernabéu!! I have no words.”

Jacobo Ramon’s last-gasp goal against Mallorca is his first for the Real Madrid senior team. The young defender was handed a rare start by manager Carlo Ancelotti after a number of first-team players were unavailable for the match.

Had Los Blancos failed to win the match, Barcelona would have been confirmed champions. They are currently adrift of their archrivals La Blaugrana by four points. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick’s men have a game in hand. Should Barcelona defeat Espanyol tonight, they will seal the title.

What Jacobo Ramon told the media after scoring the winner in Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Mallorca

Jacobo Ramon was delighted about scoring the winning goal for Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The game against Mallorca was his second league match for Los Blancos this season and his first as a starter.

Speaking about what the goal meant to him, he said (via the club’s website):

“It's inexplicable. I've been dreaming about this all my life. With this shirt, you have to go all the way. There's no better way to score my first goal than this.”

He added:

“I saw the cross, it was flicked on, I thought I'd get in there and I don't know how, but I put it in.”

On what it meant to score at the Bernabeu, he said:

“It's amazing. I couldn't have imagined it and even more so considering the time it happened. It's a great source of pride and I hope there are many more to come. It was my first start here. At first I was a bit nervous, but as the minutes went by I felt better. The end is self-explanatory. I'm delighted.”

He then concluded by praising Mallorca, especially their goalkeeper, saying:

“Mallorca are a good team. They scored the first goal and they sat back a bit, but we had a lot of chances. The goalkeeper had a great game, but we managed to win at the end."

In the ongoing campaign, Ramon has scored five goals for Real Madrid. This includes the academy and senior team.

