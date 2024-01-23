"Unfair to my girlfriend" - Karim Adeyemi slams critics who blamed his relationship with Albanian rapper Loredana for his poor form 

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has hit out at his critics for tying his loss of form to his relationship with Albanian rapper Loredana. The German international has yet to find his best level this season.

Adeyemi was one of the finest players for Borussia Dortmund in the first half of the 2022-23 season before injury derailed his campaign early in 2023. Since then, the 22-year-old has struggled to reach his best level for club and country, and has been the subject of criticism.

Being in a relationship with a public figure has its dangers, as it makes the relationship an easy target for outsiders when things do not go well. Adeyemi has learned this first-hand, having made public his romance with Loredana in the summer of 2023.

Karim Adeyemi spoke with the official Borussia Dortmund YouTube channel about the situation, revealing that he found the correlation strange. He also said that he feels that his girlfriend is unfairly put in the spotlight for his own poor form, exonerating her of any blame. He said:

“I knew what I was getting myself into, that she was a person in the public eye, but I found it crazy that people react like that after a bad game. Not unfair against me because I didn’t play well. It's unfair to my girlfriend. It has nothing to do with how I play and perform on the pitch. Sometimes I find it strange how some people take the liberty of judging people they don’t know.”

The Germany international has two goals and two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season. Due to an injury, he has not featured for the club since their final UEFA Champions League group stage match against PSG on December 13th.

Borussia Dortmund coping well with Karim Adeyemi absence

Karim Adeyemi picked up an ankle injury after scoring against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on December 13th. The former Salzburg forward suffered the injury, a partial tear to his syndesmosis, following heavy contact with an opposition defender.

The German side have not lost a single game since Adeyemi picked up his injury, drawing three times and winning twice. They have also gone to strengthen their squad in the window by signing wantaway England international Jadon Sancho from Manchester United on loan.

Sancho has contributed to Borussia Dortmund winning two games in a row by seven unreplied goals, and he is expected to play a leading role for the rest of the season. Karim Adeyemi will return to full fitness shortly, and he will have a battle on his hands to play regularly in the second half of the campaign.