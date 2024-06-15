"Unfortunately for him, he lost a World Cup to a South American team" - Barcelona star aims dig at Kylian Mbappe for controversial Euro claim

Barcelona forward Raphinha has responded to France captain Kylian Mbappe's claim that the Euro is more difficult than the World Cup. The now-Real Madrid star will be leading the national team for the first time in a major tournament.

The 25-year-old was named captain after Hugo Lloris announced his retirement from international football. France, who haven't won the European Championship in 24 years, are drawn in Group D and will play their first game against Austria on June 17.

Speaking during a recent interview, the former PSG talisman stated that the Euro is more complicated than the World Cup as most teams are aware of each other's style of play.

Here's what he said (via Fox Sports):

"We haven't won it for a long time, 24 years is a lot for a nation like ours. The Euro is a difficult competition, more than a World Cup. All the teams know each other and the style of soccer is similar. Group stages are difficult."

However, Raphinha, who will be playing against Kylian Mbappe in the El Clasico next season onwards, was quick to clap back. The 27-year-old reminded the Frenchman that he lost the World Cup final in 2022 to a South American team. Furthermore, Raphinha said that he wanted to see European teams play the qualifiers in South America.

Here's what he said (via ESPN Brasil):

"Unfortunately for him, and fortunately for us, he lost a World Cup to a South American team. I would like to see the European teams do the qualifiers in South America, on the pitch and at the altitude we face. I want to see then if it's easy or difficult!"

France lost the World Cup final to Argentina 4-2 on penalties. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, becoming only the second player after Brazil legend Pele to score a hat-trick in the final of the World Cup.

The Frenchman also ended the tournament with the Golden Boot trophy, scoring eight goals in the competition.

Kylian Mbappe's former teammate Lionel Messi also reacted to his controversial Euro claim

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi, who played alongside Kylian Mbappe during his time at PSG and against him during the World Cup final, shared his two cents amid the ongoing row over Mbappe's Euro claim.

Messi stated that the Euro leaves out former World Cup winners Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay. He also pointed out that everyone wants to win the World Cup as the best teams play the tournament, not just a select few.

Here's what the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

"The Euros are very important, but it leaves out Argentina, three-time world champion; Brazil, five-time world champion; Uruguay, two-time world champion. There are many world champions left out to say that the Euros is the most difficult, right? In the World Cup, the best teams are there, all the world champions are generally there. That’s why everyone wants to be world champion."

Be that as it may, Kylian Mbappe said he's looking forward to Euro 2024 and would be hoping to make amends for the loss they suffered in 2022. As for Lionel Messi, Argentina will also be in action later this month in the Copa America and would be hoping to defend their title in the United States.

