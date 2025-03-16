"Unfortunately I can't fit into the heaviest shirt" - Neymar breaks silence after pulling out of Brazil squad

Brazil superstar Neymar sent a message on social media after pulling out of the national team squad due to a fresh injury. The 33-year-old talisman claimed that he made the decision after careful consideration and appreciated his fans' unwavering support.

Neymar was once projected to win multiple Ballon d'Or titles and even reach the dizzying heights that superstar forwards Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did. However, a slew of serious injuries derailed his career, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has missed nearly 250 games in his career due to injury. After making just seven appearances in 18 months at Al-Hilal, he joined boyhood club Santos on a free transfer in January, in an attempt to resurrect his career.

With three goals and three assists in his first nine games, Neymar had hit the ground running at the Urbano Caldeira. The impressive run of form earned him his first national call-up since October 2023, for the World Cup qualifier games against Colombia and Argentina.

However, Brazil's record all-time goalscorer (79 goals in 128 games) suffered a hamstring injury just one week before the international break, much to the dismay of fans. In a heart-felt post on Instagram, the 33-year-old wrote (via GOAL):

"It looked so close around but unfortunately I can't fit into the heaviest shirt in the world right now! Appreciate those who have sent messages of support. We had long conversations and everyone knows the desire that I was going to come back but we reached a consensus and decided not to take the risk and be able to prepare better to completely zero the injury!"

With 18 points in 12 games, Brazil currently sit fifth in the South American World Cup qualifier standings, two points behind second-placed Uruguay and one point behind Ecuador and Colombia.

Real Madrid star set to replace Neymar in Brazil's squad for World Cup qualifier fixtures

Teenage Real Madrid star Endrick is set to replace star forward Neymar in Brazil's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifier fixtures against Colombia and Argentina.

The 18-year-old announced himself on the international stage last year, scoring in three consecutive friendlies against England, Spain and Mexico. He has already made 13 appearances for the Selecao (two starts) and is considered to be one of the country's brightest young talents since Pele and Neymar.

This season, Real Madrid's galaxy of attacking talents has proven costly for Endrick, who has often been sidelined to the bench. The youngster has started just four games this season (28 appearances) and has racked up six goals thus far.

Due to his lack of game-time for Los Blancos, Brazil manager Dorival Junior overlooked him and recalled Neymar to the national set-up. However, after the 33-year-old pulled out with a hamstring knock, the teenager is set to join his club teammates Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo for the upcoming fixtures.

