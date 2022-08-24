"Unfortunately you can't play Cristiano Ronaldo" - Pundit says there is no place for 5-time Ballon d'Or winner in Manchester United's new system

Former England striker Darren Bent has suggested that there is no place for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United any more.

Erik ten Hag got a much-needed first competitive win as Manchester United manager at the expense of arch-rivals Liverpool on Monday, August 22.

The Dutch manager made some big calls, with the biggest talking being Cristiano Ronaldo's exclusion from the starting XI.

Ten Hag started the trio of Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho ahead of Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar only came on as an 86th-minute substitute.

Darren Bent has suggested that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has no place in the system Ten Hag wants to implement.

Manchester United played high-octane football against Liverpool and Bent has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is not suited for such a system at the age of 37.

He told talkSPORT:

“There were notable standout performers, the two centre halves [Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez] defended well, the front three. And I get it – a lot of people say, ‘How can you not play Ronaldo in this team?’

“I think if [Erik] ten Hag wants to play that high-energy, high-pressing, all-guns-blazing [style], unfortunately you can’t play Ronaldo. That’s no slight on Ronaldo, you’re talking about one of the greatest players you’ve ever seen."

Bent has claimed that Marcus Rashford looked to be back at his best against the Reds, impressing with his pace and linkup play. He added:

“But in that system… he’s 37 years old. Look at the energy of [Anthony] Elanga, [Marcus] Rashford. That’s when Rashford is at his best. Stop trying to complicate it by dropping off and trying to show everyone you’re a good player, by linking play…

“No. His best attribute is his pace. When he starts running in behind regularly, he gives defenders nightmares. For his goal [against Liverpool], fantastic finish, composure, that’s where he was at his best.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United looks uncertain

Cristiano Ronaldo made an emotional return to his former club Manchester United last summer.

Despite having a pretty solid season, scoring 24 goals in all competitions, the Red Devils had a season to forget, managing to secure only a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League and failing on all other fronts.

According to Goal, there is still a chance that the five-time Ballon d'Or could leave the club before the transfer window closes.

