“Unfortunately” – Rio Ferdinand reacts to Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez following the Uruguayan striker's £85 million move.

Nunez, 22, has been in scintillating form for Benfica this past season, scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances for the Primeira Liga side. His impressive performances drew the attention of a number of sides, including Liverpool and Ferdinand's former side United.

But it would be the Reds who would strike a deal with Benfica for the prolific forward, and Ferdinand has acknowledged the signing as a Red Devils fan.

He tweeted in response to Nunez's arrival at Anfield (via HITC):

“Watched a lot of this guy in the Champions League last season. Virgil van Dijk gave a glowing reference in a recent interview. Looks like a top signing for Liverpool unfortunately.”

Nunez will be part of the formidable attacking options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz already in the side.

One forward who likely won't be playing alongside Nunez next season, however, is Sadio Mane. The Senegalese star is reportedly edging closer to a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the 30-year-old is close to a move to the Bavarians, having agreed personal terms.

Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready - talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted. #LFC are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern - and it's really close now.

Hence, Nunez may be viewed as Mane's like-for-like replacement and could be immediately thrust into Klopp's regular starting XI.

"He wants to get a goal early" - Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor on Darwin Nunez flourishing from the off

Darwin Nunez will kick off his Reds career against Fulham

Liverpool's Premier League fixtures for the 2022-2023 season have been announced and their first five games are intriguing.

The Reds face Fulham at Craven Cottage to start proceedings and then head to Crystal Palace on Matchday Two. They then travel to Old Trafford for a clash with fierce rivals Manchester United before games against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

◎ Fulham (A)

◉ Crystal Palace (H)

◎ Man United (A)

◉ Bournemouth (H)

◉ Newcastle United (H)

◎ Everton (A)



How many points will they take? 🤔

Former Reds striker Neil Mellor believes Nunez can get off to the perfect start in those fixtures.

He told Sky Sports (via RousingTheKop)

“The first three home games of the season, you’re looking at it and thinking, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Newcastle. For a new singing, for a new centre-forward, he wants to get a goal early,”

He continued:

“You’re looking at those fixtures and thinking you’ve got every chance to get off the mark nice and early. He’s a top talent, he’s got huge potential, scored a lot of goals last season for Benfica. With the chances this Liverpool team creates, you wouldn’t bet against him scoring in one of those games early on.”

