"Unique players who can do things others can't" – Liverpool superstars Salah and Mane reveal their football idols ahead of World Cup qualifier showdown

Liverpool superstars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will go head-to-head when Senegal and Egypt face each other in the first leg of their World Cup Qualifiers clash today.

Ahead of the encounter, the duo spent some time speaking about the players they idolized while growing up.

In a recent interview with FIFA, Sadio Mane named Brazilian legend Ronaldinho and former Senegalese forward El Hadji Diouf as the two players he looked up to in his youth.

"I used to love El-Hadji Diouf and Ronaldinho, but especially Ronaldinho. He was… wow," the Liverpool winger said.

"The goals, the skills, the moves you had never seen before. I used to pretend I was him when I was young, but I couldn’t do the things he could. I still love him. He will be my hero forever," he added.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, opted for Ronaldo Nazario, Francesco Totti and Zinedine Zidane as his football idols

"I have always loved magicians," the Egyptian remarked. "Those unique players who can do things others can’t.

"When I first got into football it was Zidane, the Brazilian Ronaldo and Totti. I used to love watching them and pretending I was them when I was out on the street with my friends."

The Egyptian also commented on his nation's World Cup Qualifier tie with Senegal, promising that the Pharaohs will give their all to ensure they qualify for the tournament.

"We promise everyone that the players will give their all to win this match. I don’t want to talk much because everyone knows the importance of the two matches and God-Willing we will win the game," he was quoted as saying by Kingfut.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's numbers for Liverpool this season

The two attackers continue firing on all cylinders for the Reds

The Reds still have their quadruple dreams intact, thanks to the incredible performances of their superstar duo, who have been unstoppable since the campaign kicked off.

So far, Mohamed Salah has bagged 28 goals and ten assists for the club in 36 appearances in all competitions. Sadio Mane, meanwhile, has recorded 14 goals and two assists to his name in 36 games across all fronts.

It remains to be seen how many goals and assists they'll end the season with.

