"United can aim a little higher" – Ex-Manchester United defender Jonathan Spector warns Red Devils against signing Premier League star

Ex-Manchester United defender Jonathan Spector has told his former club to avoid signing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils, who have conceded a whopping 78 goals in 46 overall games this season, are thought to be aiming to sign a new centre-back this summer. They are hoping to sign a crucial starter with the likes of Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof likely to depart soon.

During a recent interaction with Metro via BetUS, Spector was asked to provide his insight on Manchester United's links with Branthwaite in the recent past. He said:

"I haven't seen a lot of Jarrad, but in the games I've seen him play, he's done well. There is a level of comfort with a player that you see week-in, week-out in the Premier League and knowing what he's about. However, I would say United can aim a little higher in terms of the players that they are looking to bring in."

Naming Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt as an option, Spector added:

"No disrespect to Jarrad as he's a very good player, but I do think for a club like United they should be competing to bring in the best centre-backs in the world and I don't think many players would put him in that category. De Ligt and those players are the type that they should be competing for and trying to bring in."

Spector, who represented Manchester United eight times, concluded:

"Jarrad is only 21, so is he the player that is going to come in and fix that defence? Especially when I would view one of the issues as a lack of consistent leadership within the backline and the need to fill that, so I'm sure there are some other targets on there."

Branthwaite, who is allegedly valued at £70 million, has cemented himself as a key player for Everton this season. The 21-year-old has helped them keep three clean sheets in 37 appearances, scoring thrice.

Turkish giants hoping to rope in 29-year-old Manchester United defender this summer

According to Turkish news outlet A Spor, Galatasaray are hoping to launch a move to rope in Manchester United star Victor Lindelof this summer. They have identified the £15 million-rated ace as their top target.

Lindelof, who arrived in a £40 million transfer from Benfica in 2017, has made 258 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils so far. He could opt to depart with his current deal set to expire next June.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are keeping tabs on a host of centre-backs ahead of the next campaign. Apart from Jarrad Branthwaite, they have been linked with Gleison Bremer and Jean-Clair Todibo.