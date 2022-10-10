“United we continue” – Cristiano Ronaldo expresses gratitude after achieving ‘beautiful number’ of 700 goals in his club career

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed gratitude after scoring his 700th club-career goal in his side's 2-1 win over Everton on October 9.

Ronaldo broke forward after Casemiro's neat pass had found the forward before slotting home a left-footed strike from the edge of the Everton box in the 44th minute.

The goal was vital for Erik ten Hag's side as it secured the Red Devils all three points.

The legendary striker has now scored a remarkable 700 goals on club duty including for United, Sporting CP, Real Madrid and Juventus.

He has now posted a picture on his Twitter account where he thanked fans, family and colleagues, saying:

"𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬. What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans. United we continue!"

Ronaldo had started the season with just one goal in eight appearances for United prior to his effort at Goodison Park.

Ten Hag had started him on the substitutes bench for the encounter with the Toffees until Anthony Martial had to come off with an injury in the first half.

Ronaldo entered the fray in the 29th minute and finally got his long-awaited 700th club career goal, much to the relief of both himself and fans.

His celebration was one that indicated his satisfaction as he breathed in a sigh of relief alongside Brazilian winger Antony.

He may get the opportunity to score his 701st club career goal when the Red Devils face Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League at Old Trafford on October 13.

Cristiano Ronaldo lauded by manager Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo back among the goals

Following the win over Everton, Ten Hag saluted Cristiano Ronaldo for hitting a record 700th goal, saying (via Guardian):

“That is really impressive."

He added:

"To score 700 goals is a huge performance. I’m really happy for him. I congratulate him on that performance and I’m also happy as it’s his first goal this season in the Premier League. He had to wait for it and I’m sure there will be more goals.”

There has been speculation over Ronaldo's future, with Ten Hag having given the forward a more withdrawn role this season.

He has only started one game in eight appearances in the Premier League this season

However, Martial's injury may have just brought Cristiano Ronaldo back into United's starting XI on a regular basis.

The Portuguese has now scored 144 goals in 340 appearances for the Red Devils.

He also netted a remarkable 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid, 101 goals in 134 for Juventus and five goals in 31 for Sporting CP.

