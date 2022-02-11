"United players are in no position to be making suggestions"- Simon Jordan slams Manchester United players for preferring managerial change

Manchester United players have been slammed by former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan amid rumors they want the club to appoint Mauricio Pochettino to replace Ralf Rangnick. The Englishman says it is laughable as none of the current crop of players at Old Trafford has ever played under the former Tottenham boss.

Speaking on White and Jordan (via talkSPORT), he said:

“First of all, none of them have played for him [Pochettino], so why are they really knowing much about him? I think it’s laughable, United players are in no position to be making suggestions. “If [Man United CEO] Richard Arnold is having any of that nonsense, then he is going to go the same way as Ed Woodward."

Simon Jordan claims Mauricio Pochettino, despite the great job he did at Tottenham, may not be the right man for Manchester United, just as Ralf Rangnick isn't. The Englishman isn't against a managerial change at Old Trafford, but insists it must be a decision from club chiefs and not out of pressure from players.

“Pochettino to me is not the emperor’s new clothes, but he’s not far from it in my view, I think he’s a very good manager, I think he did a very good job at Tottenham and Tottenham fans are probably aghast at what I am saying. But to be honest with you, I’m not sure he is the answer for Manchester United, I’m not sure Ralf Rangnick is the answer for Man United, I’m not sure who the answer is."

“But it shouldn’t be just be an envoy of players whose opinion is not sought and not needed, and if it is sought by people at Man United, then they need to bang their heads [together]," he added.

Mauricio Pochettino continues to be linked with an Old Trafford switch

Ralf Rangnick's stint at Manchester United has been underwhelming so far

Since he was appointed as Manchester United's interim manager in November last year, Ralf Rangnick has been in charge of 12 matches in all competitions so far. The tactician has bagged six victories, four draws and two defeats from those games.

However, the German seems to be losing popular support in recent weeks, with rumors suggesting he's no longer well-liked in the dressing room. It remains to be seen what his fate will be in the coming weeks.

