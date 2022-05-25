“Unleash the beast” “With him we win the UCL” - Liverpool fans rejoice as Jurgen Klopp provides positive injury news ahead of Real Madrid clash

Some Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the news that Thiago Alcantara could be available for the Reds against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Reds suffered a major setback back when they missed out on the Premier League title by one point last weekend. They will look to bounce back when they face Los Blancos in the Champions League final at the Stade de France on Saturday.

However, Liverpool have a few injury concerns ahead of the Champions League showdown in Paris. Fabinho, Joe Gomez and Divock Origi missed their last Premier League match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, while Thiago suffered an injury during the game.

Fabinho and Gomez appear to be in line to be fit for the match against Real Madrid, having returned to training on Wednesday afternoon. Thiago, though, was absent from the club's first-team training.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Thiago doing a light session in the gym at Kirkby with head physio Lee Nobes. #LFC Thiago doing a light session in the gym at Kirkby with head physio Lee Nobes. #LFC

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, the midfielder had a light session in the gym with head physio Lee Nobes on Wednesday. Despite concerns over his fitness, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out the possibility of Thiago being involved on Saturday.

The German reportedly told Andy Kerr of BeIN Sports that Thiago 'has a chance' of being available for team selection against Carlo Ancelotti's side. However, it remains to be seen if and when he will return to full training ahead of the game.

While it is still unclear whether the Spain international will be available on Saturday, Reds supporters have already taken to Twitter to express their delight. A section of fans believe Thiago's availability will have a huge say on the match. Here are some of the best Tweets on the same:

Eden @theKloppEnd_ Genuinely give Thiago every last painkiller, inhaler, ped, or drug that we’ve got. He starts and our chances shoot up Genuinely give Thiago every last painkiller, inhaler, ped, or drug that we’ve got. He starts and our chances shoot up

samuel baraka @1blessingsmokie @TheAnfieldTalk He must be fit to play, with him we win the UCL. @TheAnfieldTalk He must be fit to play, with him we win the UCL.

Faatima🧕🏻🕊🇵🇸 @faatimalfc @TheAnfieldTalk Don’t give me false hopes pls.. I’ve seen enough of it on Sunday already @TheAnfieldTalk Don’t give me false hopes pls.. I’ve seen enough of it on Sunday already😔😔

"Even if he [Thiago] is not 100%, his calmness on the pitch could be a game changer. I think if he starts we have a 70% chance of winning [the Champions League final]."

Ronan Kenny @KennyRonan @AnfieldWatch @beINSPORTS_EN @AndyKerrtv Even if he's not 100%, his calmness on the pitch could be a game changer. I think if he starts we have a 70% chance of winning @AnfieldWatch @beINSPORTS_EN @AndyKerrtv Even if he's not 100%, his calmness on the pitch could be a game changer. I think if he starts we have a 70% chance of winning

Klopp's Son @Kloppelling Thiago has not ruled out for the final by Jurgen. He has a 'chance'. Some positive news that. #LFC Thiago has not ruled out for the final by Jurgen. He has a 'chance'. Some positive news that. #LFC https://t.co/GxRL4Pe3vc

Thiago has scored two goals and provided five assists from 38 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this season.

Liverpool have score to settle against Real Madrid

Liverpool will be looking to win their seventh Champions League title on Saturday. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have already won the competition 13 times and are determined to add to it.

It is worth noting that the two sides met in the Champions League final in 2018. Real Madrid emerged victorious that day, beating Klopp and Co 3-1 in Kyiv.

The Anfield outfit will be keen to put the record straight when the two sides meet again in Paris this weekend. It remains to be seen who will get the win this time around.

