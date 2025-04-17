"Unless he changes, we won't see the Mbappe we knew" - Daniel Riolo claims Real Madrid star will be wasted unless key change is made

French analyst Daniel Riolo has warned that Kylian Mbappe is wasting his time at Real Madrid unless a key change is made. This comes after the forward's Champions League exit with Los Blancos, as Arsenal handed them a 5-1 beating on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Riolo claims that the 26-year-old superstar, who gained notoriety at Paris Saint-Germain by dominating the left flank, has lost the edge that used to distinguish him. According to the analyst, Mbappe's genius is being limited by Madrid's tactical arrangement, which also keeps supporters from witnessing the forward at his peak.

The pundit told After Foot on RMC (via Tribal Football):

"He does what he can, he scores goals, another thirty this year, some are magnificent, others very easy. From the moment you're up front, it's normal to score. But how long will he waste himself in this position?

Riolo concluded:

"Either he finds a real physique - and he's not far from having it completely - to play again in the position that made him famous, or he persists in wanting to play 9 and he'll waste himself.

"We had a fantastic player from the age of 17 to 25, which is already not bad. But now, unless he changes, we won't see the Mbappe we knew again. "

The criticism comes after Real Madrid's European exit after losing to Arsenal. The second leg, which took place at the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday (April 16), saw Mbappe substituted for Brahim Diaz due to an ankle injury. As he limped off, the Bernabeu crowd responded with jeers and boos, slamming his performance.

Real Madrid set to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti after Copa del Rey final

It looks like Carlo Ancelotti's time at Real Madrid is coming to an end. The legendary Italian manager is expected to leave the team after the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona (April 26). According to Sky Sports News (via 90min), the decision was made amid mounting discontent with the team's performances this season.

Even with Kylian Mbappe's high-profile arrival last summer, Madrid haven't performed as well as anticipated. Ancelotti is under increased scrutiny after the team's crushing UEFA Champions League quarterfinal loss to Arsenal and their four-point deficit to Barcelona in La Liga.

Although Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso was thought to be Ancelotti's most likely successor, the German giants have declared he will not depart this summer. Real Madrid have reportedly turned their focus to Jurgen Klopp. The former Liverpool manager is now Red Bull's head of global soccer. However, he is reportedly reevaluating his position and might be amenable to coaching again.

