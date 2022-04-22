"Unless you experience it you cannot be on the same level or express the pain" - Mikel Arteta reacts to death of Cristiano Ronaldo's son 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given his thoughts on the tragic death of Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn son.

The Spaniard spoke to the press ahead of his side's early kick-off fixture against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, 23 April. The Gunners were finally able to put their bad run of form behind themselves after their emphatic 4-2 victory against Chelsea on Wednesday, 20 April.

They will now welcome Ronaldo and his side to the Emirates. This fixture could have a serious impact on the Champions League ambitions of both sides.

Ahead of the game, Arteta was also asked to comment on Ronaldo and the grief his family have recently had to face. The Arsenal boss acknowledged the magnitude of the incident and said (via Football London):

"I don't think I'm allowed to talk about something like that, because unless you experience it you cannot be on the same level or express the pain you should feel about it. Yesterday was a great example to be proud of when clubs show such a thing."

In Manchester United's previous game against Liverpool at Anfield, the whole stadium displayed a truly heart-warming gesture and sent out a message of compassion. In the seventh minute of the game, the entire Anfield was on its feet and held a minute's applause for Ronaldo and his family. Liverpool fans also sang their theme "You'll Never Walk Alone" for the Portuguese.

The game proved yet again how important he is to the Red Devils and how he is their only clinical and potent attacking threat. The Old Trafford outfit were only able to attempt two shots and managed only one on target as they lost 4-0.

Manchester United over reliant on 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to training on Wednesday and will be available for the Red Devils' visit to the Emirates. Whether Ralf Rangnick will start him or introduce him as a substitute remains to be seen. However, one thing which cannot be denied is that Ronaldo is the Red Devils' best shot at winning any game at the moment.

Manchester United haven't won a single game this campaign when their Portuguese striker has not started. His second hat-trick of the Premier League season saved the Old Trafford side from facing a humiliating result against relegation-bound Norwich City. They won 3-2 in the Premier League match on Saturday, 16 April.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ In Manchester United last 9 matches, they have only won two of the games. Cristiano Ronaldo has single handedly scored all goals in the two matches (6goals). Both matches ended in 3-2 which means all the goals were very important to secure 6points. In Manchester United last 9 matches, they have only won two of the games. Cristiano Ronaldo has single handedly scored all goals in the two matches (6goals). Both matches ended in 3-2 which means all the goals were very important to secure 6points. https://t.co/c9xGqCNwbQ

In the reverse fixture against Arsenal, the 37-year-old scored a brace to help his team win 3-2 and earn all three points. He will be required to fire again at the Emirates on Saturday.

