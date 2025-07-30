“Unless they get penalized again” - Javier Mascherano cracks joke about Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba returning from suspension

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano threw in a joke while confirming Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's return from suspension. The duo were handed a one-match ban by the MLS for skipping the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

The suspension saw Messi and Alba miss the Herons' 0-0 draw with FC Cincinnati in the MLS on Saturday, July 26. However, the manager has now confirmed that both players will be available for their Leagues Cup opening fixture against Atlas FC on Wednesday, July 30.

He joked that they will only miss the clash unless they get another suspension, saying (via GOAL):

"Yes, unless they get penalized again."

Mascherano also spoke about Messi's fitness level, claiming that the ban turned out to be a much-needed break for the 38-year-old, who had been involved in consecutive matches in recent weeks.

"He was forced to rest after many consecutive games. The break did him good. Now he’s starting another marathon of matches, and hopefully a bit fresher," the manager said.

Mascherano also confirmed that new signing Rodrigo de Paul will not be invloved in the match as he is yet to secure a work permit.

"De Paul is not training with us yet - he’s working separately. Once he gets his paperwork in order, he’ll join the group sessions," Mascherano added.

In addition to Atlas, Lionel Messi and Co. will also face Mexican clubs Necaxa and UNAM Pumas in the group stage of the 2025 Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will look to return to winning ways in the Leagues Cup

With Lionel Messi back in the squad, Inter Miami will look to return to winning ways with a victory over Atlas in the Leagues Cup. The Herons failed to find the back of the net in their last game against FC Cincinnati in the absence of their talisman.

Speaking ahead of the match, manager Javier Mascherano expressed optimism about Inter Miami having a strong outing in the Leagues Cup based on their form across competitions.

He said: (via GOAL)

"We had very good runs in both the CONCACAF competitions and the Club World Cup. In the Champions Cup, we were just one step away from reaching the final. The goal is to maintain that same momentum. Obviously, it won’t be easy because the new Leagues Cup format gives you fewer chances to advance, but that’s part of the challenge."

Prior to the draw with Cincinnati, Inter Miami won four of its five MLS matches post the Club World Cup. Lionel Messi played a huge part in these victories, recording a brace in all four games, including two assists.

