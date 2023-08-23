“Unless someone asks me, I’m not asking anyone” – Lionel Messi’s comments on shirt swap resurfaces after MLS player receives jersey

Lionel Messi's old comments about swapping shirts have recently resurfaced following his exchange with Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty on August 19.

Since Lionel Messi made his move to America, it has become unmistakably clear that his Inter Miami jerseys are a hot commodity. They have soared to such heights that suppliers are grappling to keep up with the escalating demand. His opponents are also eager to secure the shirt.

After bagging his first trophy with Inter Miami by winning the Leagues Cup over Nashville SC, Messi gave midfielder McCarty his jersey. McCarty also shared a jubilant photograph of himself with the Argentine's jersey after the game.

The incident draws attention to Messi's well-known but rarely spoken rule about post-match shirt exchanges. He revealed back in 2019 that he's always willing to swap shirts, but he never initiates the request himself.

He told TyC Sports (via IrishMirror):

"I don't ask for shirts, I usually swap them, but I asked Zidane once. If there is an Argentine, I swap it with him, but, unless someone asks me, I'm not asking anyone."

Messi only ever extended this privilege to the legendary Zinedine Zidane. During a clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, he couldn't resist the urge to request the shirt of the French legend. Since that moment, he has allowed others to approach him for a swap but has never actively sought it out himself.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami shirt is bound to be a sought-after item after almost every match he plays. Based on his rule, though, players wishing to acquire the coveted jersey must realize that the onus will always be on them to make the request.

Dax McCarty's playful quip regarding Lionel Messi jersey and a humorous apology to his wife

In the aftermath of the Leagues Cup final, where Nashville faced Inter Miami, midfielder Dax McCarty got his hands on Lionel Messi's shirt. He eagerly swapped shirts with the Argentine following the dramatic game, and understandably couldn't contain his excitement over it.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a proud picture of himself, holding the shirt in his home. However, it wasn't just the snapshot that caught fans' attention, but also his humorous apology to his wife regarding his plans for the shirt.

Reflecting on the game, he expressed his pride in his team despite the loss, proclaiming:

"Love my guys, proud of this group."

But it was the message that followed that brought a chuckle to his followers. Tagging his wife, he cheekily announced:

"Jen Zyski McCarty, sorry but the last slide is going in a frame above the bed."

His wife was quick to respond with a retort of her own:

"No chance that's happening."

Lionel Messi's jersey could be in Dax McCarthy's bedroom.

Whether the famed jersey will indeed find its place above the McCarty's bed remains to be seen.