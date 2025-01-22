"Unlocked Zidane black magic", "Messi was never as good as Raphinha" - Fans react as Barcelona complete 5-4 comeback win over Benfica

Fans were left buzzing on social media after Barcelona completed an incredible comeback against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, January 21. The Spanish giants came back from 4-2 down to win 5-4 at the Estadio da Luz.

Barcelona got off to a bad start, conceding a goal within the first 90 seconds. A precise switch of play by Benfica's right-back Tomas Araujo found left-back Alvaro Carreras making a well-timed run, and his subsequent cross was emphatically finished by striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

It didn't take too long before La Blaugrana canceled out Benfica's lead. Os Encarnados defender Araujo clipped Barca's left back Alejandro Balde in the 18-yard box, and Robert Lewandowski cooly converted the resulting spot kick (13').

While Hansi Flick's men dominated proceedings after the penalty, it was the hosts who got the second goal. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny came off his line to intercept a raking pass but he ended up colliding with Balde, leaving Pavlidis to tap into an empty net (22').

Szczesny once again made a horrendous error upending Kerem Akturkoglu in the box and Pavlidis assumed responsibility from the spot to complete his hat-trick (30').

In the 64th minute, Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin attempted a long clearance from his own box, but the ball struck Raphinha in the face, deflecting into the net and providing the visitors with an unexpected lifeline.

Benfica's two-goal lead was restored four minutes later. Andreas Schjelderup delivered a cross into the six-yard box aimed at Pavlidis, but Ronald Araujo's attempted clearance inadvertently found the back of the net.

Barcelona were handed yet another lifeline as Carreras brought Lamine Yamal down in the box. Lewandowski stepped up and converted his second of the night (78').

Four minutes from time, Eric Garcia put Barcelona back on level terms, heading home a cross from Pedri. It appeared that the chaos had finally subsided, yet one last twist awaited.

As Benfica launched a final attack, committing all their players forward, Ferran Torres seized the opportunity, sending a precise pass down the right wing to find Raphinha unmarked on the counter.

The Brazilian demonstrated exceptional composure, cutting inside onto his left foot within the box and slotting the ball into the net to secure a dramatic last-minute victory for the Blaugrana (90+6).

After the match, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the extraordinary result. An X user wrote:

"FLICK UNLOCKED ZIDANE BLACK MAGIC."

Another tweeted:

"Messi was never as good as raphinha was."

"WHAT A REMONTADAAA 😍😍" @Dallasftethan wrote.

"Thank you forver in my heart," @dighitom7 added.

"You cant write a better script ❤️💙" @_reposter_ wrote.

Barcelona's Raphinha reflects on thrilling win over Benfica in Champions League

Barcelona forward Raphinha gave his assessment of his side's 5-4 win over Benfica in the UCL on Tuesday. The Brazilian scored a brace to give La Blaugrana automatic qualification into the Round of 16 of the 2024-25 Champions League.

Raphinha told Movistar after the match:

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game. I know how difficult it is to play here against Benfica. They have players of the highest level."

"We didn't let ourselves get carried away when we were 3-1 down. It was a spectacular match for the spectators. Anyone could have won."

Barcelona are currently second in the UCL standings with 18 points after seven matches.

