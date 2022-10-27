"Unreal bro" - Diogo Dalot wowed by reported Manchester United target's outstanding UEFA Champions League performance

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot was in awe of Diogo Costa's heroics for FC Porto as the Portuguese side defeated Club Brugge by a scoreline of 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League on October 26.

Mehdi Taremi opened the scoring for Porto in the 33rd minute of the game. Brugge had a golden opportunity to equalize early in the second half as they were awarded a penalty.

Hans Vanaken stepped up for the Belgian side only to see his effort saved by Costa. The Portuguese custodian dived down to his right to keep the midfielder's effort at bay.

However, the referee ordered the spot kick to be re-taken as he believed the goalkeeper encroached on his line before the shot.

Dutchman Noa Lang took the responsibility of dispatching the penalty only to see Costa pull off an even better save. The Porto shot-stopper dived emphatically to his left to deny the Belgian side an equalizer.

Dalot was impressed with his compatriot's heroics as he took to Twitter to acknowledge the goalkeeper's spectacular saves, writing:

"@DiogoMCosta99 unreal bro."

Porto managed to get a 4-0 win as Evanlison and Stephen Estaquio found the back of the net before Taremi registered his second of the night. Sergio Conceicao's side secured qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament with the win.

They currently have nine points on the board after five games in Group B of the Champions League. Brugge top the group table despite their defeat with 10 points in their kitty.

FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is a target for Manchester United

Diogo Costa is a target for Manchester United

Diogo Costa has been a goalkeeper in demand across Europe for his stunning performances. Manchester United are also reportedly keeping tabs on the goalkeeper.

Erik ten Hag is keen to add competition for David De Gea to his team. While Martin Dubravka was brought in from Newcastle United on loan, he is yet to feature for the Red Devils.

Costa has been on Manchester United's radar as well. De Gea is yet to impress as a sweeper keeper, an attribute needed for Ten Hag's system to work as a well-oiled machine.

Costa, meanwhile, is a good distributor of the ball with his feet. He is also an excellent shot stopper. The Portuguese currently has a release clause of £51 million. However, United might have to fork out a world record fee if they are to add the Porto shot-stopper to their ranks.

Poll : 0 votes