“Until 15, I peed in the bed” - Real Madrid star makes utterly bizarre confession

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has made a rather bizarre confession about his teenage years. In an interview, the defender hilariously opted to share a bed-wetting story.

Rudiger revealed (via Madrid Xtra):

“A story? Until 15, I peed in the bed (laughs).”

It is certainly a hilarious response, ahead of what is one of his most important matches this season. The 31-year-old will face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in his home country, as Real Madrid look to get past the German giants and secure their seat in the Champions League final.

The Bavarians have not had the best campaign domestically. They have been knocked out of the DFB Pokal and they have lost their Bundesliga crown to upstarts Bayer Leverkusen. Head coach Thomas Tuchel has also decided to leave the club at the end of the season.

This means they go into the Champions League semifinal tie with no other hopes for silverware this season, and they will be extra-motivated to beat Real Madrid. Los Blancos, who have all but clinched the La Liga title, will need to be wary about complacency when they face the Bavarians.

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger wants to deal with Kylian Mbappe in Champions League final

Real Madrid are widely seen as the front-runners in their semifinal clash against Bayern Munich, and they are expected to see off the Germans and reach the final. The same is expected for Paris Saint-Germain, who face Borussia Dortmund in their own semi-final clash.

A clash between PSG and Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League will have all eyes on Kylian Mbappe, who has been the Parisians' talisman for half a decade. He now looks to be on the verge of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, which means he could face his future club in the final.

If this match-up does happen, Antonio Rudiger is readily prepared to face Kylian Mbappe. The 31-year-old center-back revealed as much, when he made it clear in an interview with Le Media Carre that he would deal with Mbappe (via GOAL):

"If we face him in the final, we'll beat him. And if he passes [i.e. dribbles] me, I’ll smash him."

Rudiger was then asked if Mbappe would be his teammate at the Bernabeu after the summer. He didn't give any details though, saying:

“The best players in history have always come to Real Madrid. He’s one of the best players in the world, so it would be a good match. Who says that he’s (Mbappe) coming, it’s not official."

In the meantime, though, Rudiger would have to face Bayern Munich away and at home, hopefully securing a win on both fronts.