“Until Messi retires, he'll be the best” - Marseille star responds when asked if Kylian Mbappe is best player in the world ahead of Real Madrid clash

Marseille captain Leonardo Balerdi has claimed that Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe will not be the best player in the world until the day Lionel Messi retires. The Argentine does not think any player comes close to the Inter Miami captain, but admitted that the Frenchman was one of the best players in the world.
Speaking to the media ahead of Marseille vs Real Madrid, Balerdi said that Messi was always going to be the best player, as he has been proving it for years. He believes that Mbappe has also been performing well over the last few years and has continued to do so this year as well. He said (via GOAL):
"Until Messi retires, he'll be the best player in the world. But I’m sure Kylian is one of the best in the world, too. He’s been proving it for years, and this year he’s also at a great level."
He also spoke about the upcoming clash against Real Madrid, revealing that Marseille have a plan for Xabi Alonso's side and said:
"If you look at the names on Real Madrid’s roster, it’s impressive. But we have to work the same way. The players are top quality, but we have to do what we do every weekend: stay focused. Any opportunity can change the course of the match. We’re ready to play against these great players. It’s a challenge, and we have to be smart."
Real Madrid host Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 16. The two sides have faced off four times in European competitions, with the Spanish side winning all.
Kylian Mbappe has always preferred Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in 2022, claiming that he has always been a fan of the Portuguese superstar. He added that he liked both players growing up, and said (via SPORTBible):
"I love Cristiano and I was a big fan of him when I was young but I start to learn Meśsi too because when you are a big fan of Cristiano when you are young, you can't see how Messi is good because you love Cristiano. But I grew up and I like both now."
"Every time I go on a pitch I always tell myself that I'm the best and yet I have played on grounds where there was Meśsi and Cristiano (Ronaldo). They are better players than me, they have does a billion more things than me. But in my head I always tell myself that I'm the best because that way you don't give yourself limits and you try to give your best."
Kylian Mbappe played 67 matches with Lionel Messi at PSG before the Argentine left for Inter Miami in 2023. The Frenchman also left the club in 2024, moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer.