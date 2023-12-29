“Until you're part of Real Madrid, you don't realize the magnitude and how special this place is" - David Beckham

David Beckham notably rose from Manchester United's youth ranks to join Real Madrid as one of the legendary Galacticos. Discussing his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, he has now made a claim about the Spanish giants.

His tenure with the Red Devils was nothing short of legendary, featuring 394 appearances, six Premier League crowns, two FA Cups, and a historic 1999 Champions League victory. His leadership was instrumental in them securing the Premier League title in 2003, amidst widespread speculation about his future.

Numerous clubs pushed for his signature, but it was Real Madrid that ultimately won the race, and Beckham went on to join them for a substantial €35 million. At the Bernabeu, Beckham's tenure spanned four seasons, ending in a triumphant La Liga title win with 155 appearances and 20 goals to his name.

Reflecting on his time in Madrid, Beckham told RMPlay:

"I always thought and hoped that I would start my career at Manchester United and finish my career at Manchester United. But the only other club that I ever wanted to play for was Real Madrid. But I don't think it's until you're a part of the club that you realise the magnitude and how special this place is."

The legendary midfielder hung up his boots in 2013 after a career spanning over two decades, including stints at LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and Paris St Germain.

Real Madrid's defensive woes could see them move for Bayern Munich defender

Real Madrid's predicament in defense has become glaringly apparent, as the club has continued to grapple with a string of injuries in the central defensive position. The severity of the situation escalated with Eder Militao's ACL injury in the season's opener. David Alaba also succumbed to an ACL injury, further leaving the club in a precarious position.

The Spanish giants are reportedly setting their sights on Matthijs de Ligt, a formidable center-back currently at Bayern Munich. De Ligt, whose tenure at Bayern Munich has been marked by inconsistency in securing a starting role could be a prime target for Los Blancos. Reports (via The Real Champs) suggest that Bayern might entertain a transfer, with a fee hovering around the €60 million mark.

Securing de Ligt would be a strategic move for Real Madrid, addressing their immediate need for a robust and reliable presence in the heart of defense. His potential arrival at the Bernabeu could not only alleviate the current defensive crisis but he could also become an impressive performer for the Spaniards.