Unused players from France FIFA World Cup squad to play against Qatar's Al Gharafa today - Reports

According to RMC, as reported by GFFN, France's FIFA World Cup players who didn't feature in their game against Australia are set to play a friendly game against Qatari first-division side Al Gharafa.

Les Blues earned a 4-1 win against Australia in their opening game. They fell behind in the ninth minute as Craig Goodwin scored for the Aussies.

Adrien Rabiot brought the defending world champions level in the 27th minute of the game, and Olivier Giroud handed them the lead in the 32nd minute. Kylian Mbappe scored Didier Deschamps' side's third in the 68th minute before Giroud completed his brace in the 71st minute.

Hugo Lloris started in goal for France as Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahim Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez completed the back four.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot started in midfield. Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, and Kylian Mbappe started behind Giroud.

Jules Kounde, Youssouf Fofana, Kingsley Coman, and Theo Hernandez were brought in as substitutes. The likes of Raphael Varane, William Saliba, Eduardo Camavinga, and more were unused substitutes.

Al Gharafa finished in fifth spot in the Qatari League last season. Yacine Brahimi is one of the most notable stars on the team's current roster.

France manager Didier Deschamps reacted to Kylian Mbappe's performance against Australia

France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe scored his fifth FIFA World Cup goal in the eighth World Cup game against Australia.

The Frenchman scored a stunning header to score his side's third. Deschamps hailed the 2018 World Cup winning star for his performance in the opening game of this edition.

He told the media (via GOAL):

"Kylian of course has been one of the best players in the world for some time now and he is feeling very confident, you can see that in the way he is playing. I knew that he was going to be ready for this World Cup, it is his competition, he knows how to make a difference."

He continued:

"He is part of a team and he has always been able to play as part of a team even though he is an individual, flair player as well. So that is great for us. I have got a lot of attackers, but Kylian is of course an outstanding one.''

