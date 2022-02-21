"Up his game by an extra 10 per cent" - Kevin Phillips sends warning to Liverpool's Sadio Mane as competition for places intensifies

Kevin Phillips has stressed the need for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to up his game as he now faces competition from Luis Diaz in the Reds team.

The Senegal international has been a key player for the Merseyside-based club since he joined them from Southampton for around £34m in 2016. He has scored 108 goals and provided 44 assists from 247 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

David Maddock @MaddockMirror



Barnes got 108 in 407 games - an all time great



Mane did it in 248 games - 159 fewer. Surely in same breath as greatest Liv left wing of all time



#LFC Yes Mo Salah is an all time #LFC great. But so is Sadio Mane. He scored his 108th goal for the club - the same as John BarnesBarnes got 108 in 407 games - an all time greatMane did it in 248 games - 159 fewer. Surely in same breath as greatest Liv left wing of all time Yes Mo Salah is an all time #LFC great. But so is Sadio Mane. He scored his 108th goal for the club - the same as John Barnes Barnes got 108 in 407 games - an all time greatMane did it in 248 games - 159 fewer. Surely in same breath as greatest Liv left wing of all time#LFC

However, many feel there has been a dip in Mane's form since last season. The forward, who scored a total of 40 goals in the Premier League across 2018/19 and 2019/20, could only manage 11 goals last term.

With Liverpool adding Diaz to their ranks in January, Phillips thinks there is a need for the 29-year-old to improve his game to keep his place in the team.

The former Aston Villa forward has been impressed with the Reds' latest Colombian import so far.

He told Football Insider:

“From a manager’s point of view, it’s great to have these options. Diaz is a fabulous player so he’ll bring competition in that area. [Jurgen] Klopp will want competition all over the pitch. [Roberto] Firmino, [Mohamed] Salah and Mane have been at Liverpool a long time now. They need competition in that area and now they have real competition there."

Phillips added:

“Diaz looks an incredibly good player from what I’ve seen. He’s comfortable on the ball, can run, has an eye for a pass and glides across the grass. From Mane’s point of view, he will know he has to up his game by an extra 10 per cent to stay ahead of him.”

Both Mane and Diaz were on the scoresheet as Klopp's side beat Norwich City 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday. The former found the back of the net with a stunning overhead kick, while the former scored his first goal for the club with a top notch finish, with Jordan Henderson providing the assist.

Is Sadio Mane's place at Liverpool under threat?

The Senegal international, who had his contract with the club running out in 2023, has been an integral part of Liverpool's world-class front three for years. However, he now faces competition from Luis Diaz, who the club signed from FC Porto in the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp's side acquired the 25-year-old's services from the Portuguese giants for an initial sum of £37m. He has a contract with the Anfield outfit until the summer of 2027.

Like Mane, Diaz primarily operates on the left wing and will be looking to establish himself as a regular for Liverpool soon. It is also worth noting that Diogo Jota can also operate on the left flank, although he has mostly been playing as a centre-forward recently.

Edited by Diptanil Roy