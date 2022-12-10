US journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup QFs

American journalist for CBS Sports Grant Wahl sadly passed away while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after collapsing during the quarter-final clash between Argentina and Netherlands. He was 48 and his death was initially confirmed by an NPR reporter late on Friday who said:

"NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl. He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal."

Tributes poured in for the journalist, who was a popular figure in US football. The US soccer body said in a tweet that it was 'heartbroken' to learn about Wahl's death, adding:

U.S. Soccer @ussoccer U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: https://t.co/CBp1mCK1mQ

Wahl's wife Celine R. Gounder, an infectious disease physician, thanked US Soccer and many others in a tweet, saying:

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock."

Tim Scanlan, Wahl's agent, confirmed the news. He claimed that Wahl was already having some trouble with his health, saying:

“He wasn’t sleeping well, and I asked him if he tried melatonin or anything like,” Scanlan said. “He said, ‘I just need to like relax for a bit.”

Scanlan also added that Wahl passed away in a hospital in Qatar.

Wahl, who updated his health status in his newsletter, said on Monday:

"I didn't have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis," he wrote on Substack.

US journalist death at FIFA World Cup mysterious, claims brother

US journalist Grant Wahl, who was covering the World Cup in Qatar, passed away last night. His brother Eric Wahl alleged that his brother's death may not have been natural and accused the Qatari government of killing his brother.

This comes after Grant Wahl was denied entry to the Group B match between the United States and Wales after he was seen wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ+ community. He added that his phone was taken away from him after he tweeted about the incident. Eric Wahl posted on Instagram:

"My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl's brother. I'm gay," he said in a video posted on Instagram. "I'm the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help."

Get Netherlands vs Argentina live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes