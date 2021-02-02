US Women's National Team (USWNT) SheBelieves Cup 2021 Roster

The US Women's National Team Squad for the SheBelieves Cup has been released and there are a few surprises.

The United States' Women's National Team squad for the four-team tournament has been revealed. The SheBelieves Cup will be the last multi-team tournament before the side goes in for the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski has rung in a few changes to his squad that beat Colombia in a couple of international friendlies last month. Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris have been left out of the 23-player squad.

Alex Morgan and Christen Press returns to the US Women's National Team for the SheBelieves Cup

Alex Morgan and Christen Press are back with the #USWNT, highlighting the 23-player roster for the SheBelieves Cup, which kicks off on Feb. 18 🇺🇸



Alex Morgan and Christen Press had been left out of the squad for the international friendlies against Colombia after the duo had contracted the coronavirus. They have recovered and the striking duo is back in business now.

The US Women's National Team squad is quite strong and features all their regular starters except for Tobin Heath who is sidelined with an ankle injury and will be out for up to 12 weeks.

Casey Murphy, who is yet to make her international debut, has also been named in the 23-women squad. Coach Andonovski will have the undesired job of trimming the squad to 18 players for the Olympics and as such, the players will be assessed closely over the course of the SheBelieves Cup.

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (Washington).

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago), Lindsey Horan (Portland), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Sam Mewis (Manchester City).

Forwards: Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland), Lynn Williams (North Carolina).