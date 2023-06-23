USA to host first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in 2025

USA will host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the tournament will consist of 32 teams for the first time in that edition. This marks the third major tournament of the sport that the United States will host.

They will also host the 2024 Copa America as well as the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Needless to mention, the sport is set to take a mega leap in terms of its profile and, possibly, popularity in the United States.

The FIFA Club World Cup is contested by the champions of the main continental tournaments for club teams around the globe. UEFA Champions League winners, AFC Champions League winners, and more take part in the competition.

Real Madrid are the current holders of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy as they won it in 2022. Los Blancos entered the competition as the Champions League winners in that edition.

Lionel Messi's MLS move is set to give football in the USA a massive popularity boost

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi recently announced that he will be joining MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30. His transfer is set to give the league a massive boost in popularity.

Wayne Rooney, manager of fellow MLS club DC United, summed it up best. He explained how Messi's arrival will help the sport grow in the USA. The Englishman said (via 90min):

"He's the best, simple as that. In my view, he's the best player to ever play the game, so that's how he's different. Obviously, the fan base around him will be huge and commercially for the league. I'm sure it will be huge as well. It's massive for MLS."

He added:

"I know MLS has always brought players in, but I think it will do that again. It shows MLS can compete with leagues who are trying to grow in the world of football."

Messi's arrival, coupled with back-to-back major tournaments, is massive for football in the United States. The popularity of the sports could skyrocket in the coming years.

