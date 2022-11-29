USA vs Iran soccer history: What happened when the two sides last faced each other? 

The USA and Iran will take on each other for the third time in history at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, November 29.

The two sides first faced each other at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. Iran won the group stage game by a scoreline of 2-1. Hamid Estili and Mehdi Mahadavikia scored for the Asian side in the 40th and 83rd minutes of the game, respectively.

Brian McBride pulled one back for the United States in the 87th minute of the game.

Their last clash was in 2000 in an international friendly at the Rose Bowl. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The third game between the two sides will be played at the Thimana Stadium in Al Thumana. The United States currently have two points on the board from their first two games.

They managed a 1-1 draw against Wales in the opening game before holding England to a goalless draw. Any result other than a win will see the USA bow out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran, meanwhile, have three points from their two games. After a 6-2 hammering at the hands of England, Iran bounced back with a 2-0 win against Wales.

A draw against Gregg Berhalter's side will see the Asian side depend on the result of England vs. Wales for their chances of qualification to the knockout stages. However, a win will guarantee their place in the last 16 of the tournament.

USA coach Gregg Berhalter apologized to Iran for the use of modified flag

The USA coach Gregg Bergalkter apologized to Iran for the use of a modified flag in the USMNT's social media account. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Berhalter said (via BBC):

"Sometimes things are out of our control, We're not focused on those outside things and all we can do is apologise on behalf of the players and the staff, but it's not something that we were a part of."

Berhalter's side have found it hard to score goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In two games, they have netted only once. To keep their run in the tournament alive, the United States will have to find the back of the net against the Iranians.

