USA World Cup 2022 - Private Internet Access

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than two weeks away, and the USA are gearing up for another appearance at the showpiece event. The Stars and Stripes are set to make their 11th appearance at the World Cup this year and have grown in stature as a squad since the turn of the century.

The USA have a number of players playing their trade in Europe’s top five leagues at the moment and will rely heavily on their star names in Qatar this year. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, and Weston McKennie are playing for some of the world’s biggest clubs at the moment and will need to play pivotal roles in their nation’s World Cup campaign.

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Private Internet Access

Viewers in the USA will now be able to stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup using Private Internet Access. This product offers its subscribers the option of connecting to its streaming servers in the UK to watch World Cup matches on BBC iPlayer or ITV Player.

In most countries across the world, broadcasters covering the World Cup have offered subscription plans to their consumers. Viewers interested in following the FIFA World Cup can choose their subscription plan and will need to pay a subscription fee to tune into live action.

These television subscription channels pose a few problems that can be addressed by using Private Internet Access. Argentina, for instance, makes World Cup matches played by its national team freely available for television consumers across the country. If football fans in the country want to watch the other teams play in the tournament, they will need to find a viable and affordable alternative.

Private Internet Access is a virtual private network service that gives users across the world the opportunity to stream all the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches for a single rate. The readers of this article, in particular, can access the Private Internet Access VPN at a discount and save more than $100 in the process.

With the World Cup featuring 64 matches and plenty of live action, the Private Access VPN is a robust and legal service that can allow people across multiple continents an affordable and hassle-free streaming experience. The product is also committed to the privacy of its users and has implemented a strict cybersecurity system to prevent data leakages. Private Internet Access can also be accessed through multiple devices that are compatible with the product.

The product has been designed to optimize the accessibility and security of online streams in the sport. Private Internet Access is particularly affordable ahead of the World Cup - a two-year plan costs only $2.19, with an additional two months added in for free.

The Private Internet Access product is available in all 50 states in the USA and will provide consumers in the country unfettered access to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This product will also allow subscribers to avoid sporting event blackouts and enjoy an incredible World Cup.

Private Internet Access VPN’s Streaming Capabilities

The Private Internet Access VPN allows its users to select optimized streaming servers within the app. To assess the speeds that Private Internet Access is capable of, its users need to complete three simple steps.

After launching the Private Internet Access connection, find the best possible location using speedtest.net. Write down the server picked by the website.

Perform another test on the same server after disconnecting from Private Internet Access.

Open an incognito window and run another speed test while Private Internet Access is kept off. This will provide users with a comparison between the speed of their regular internet connection and that achieved by Private Internet Access.

To enjoy an incredible World Cup streaming experience, you can subscribe to Private Internet Access here.

USA’s FIFA World Cup Schedule

The Stars and Stripes have fought their way to World Cup 2022 after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition. Gregg Berhalter’s team finished in third place in the CONCACAF qualification standings, finishing three points behind Canada and Mexico to become the third North American team to secure automatic qualification for the tournament.

The USA have been drawn into a fairly challenging group this year and will need to summon all their resolve to make it to the knock-out stages of the tournament. The CONCACAF outfit kicks off its campaign on the 21st of November against a strong Wales side, before facing off against Trans-Atlantic rivals England four days later.

The USA have troubled England in previous editions of the World Cup and famously held the Three Lions to a 1-1 draw in 2010. The North Americans played their hearts out to keep England at bay on the day and will need to be at their resilient best to pull off an upset in Group B.

USA vs Wales

Date: 21st November

Venue: Al Rayyan Stadium

England vs USA

Date: 25th November

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Iran vs USA

Date: 29th November

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

Avail this offer now to get Private Internet Access at a discounted rate!

Get the England vs Iran live score now and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes