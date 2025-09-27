Usain Bolt left stunned as he drops 5-word comment on Manchester United conceding two goals inside first 20 minutes of 3-1 loss vs Brentford

Former Olympic and world champion Usain Bolt has reacted to Brentford's early goals against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, September 27. He was unimpressed with the 3-1 loss to the London side, calling the start a joke.
Igor Thiago scored a brace in the first 20 minutes to give Brentford a 2-0 lead, before Benjamin Sesko got his first goal in the Premier League for Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes had a chance to level things up in the second half, but his penalty was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.
Mathias Jensen then sealed the win for the London side with an injury-time goal. Bold took to X (formerly Twitter) during the match and posted when his side were 2-0 down:
Bolt spoke about Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim earlier in 2025, saying that he hopes to see the Portuguese manager turn things around. However, he admitted that the culture has changed at Old Trafford since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and said (via Pulse Sports):
“I think the club just never had the right players who truly listened and understood. When Sir Alex Ferguson left, the culture disappeared. The younger players who came in never got the same sense of what it meant to play for Man United as the older players did.”
“As for Ruben Amorim, I hope he does well for the club. He speaks the truth and wants to help the team improve. Hopefully, things will get better. Right now, the direction the club is heading in doesn’t seem too promising, but we can’t predict the future.”
Amorim has won just 19 of his 49 matches at Manchester United since taking over in November 2024.
Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United could not dominate against Brentford
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim admitted after the Brentford defeat that his side could not dominate the game. He added that they cannot accept defeats at the club, but wants to shift focus to the next match. He said:
"Today, we didn't play our football. We must play our football, not that of the opponent. It's tough to lose again but we need to think about the next one. Losing at this club hurts a lot. We need to focus on the next match. Everything is important at this club. We have to win every match, not just the home games."
"When we win, it's not the system, and when we lose, it's the system. It's always the same. I get it. We played this match the way Brentford wanted. We didn't play our football, and we suffered for it."
The Red Devils next face Sunderland at home before the players slept for the international break.