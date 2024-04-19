Usain Bolt snubs Lionel Messi but names Cristiano Ronaldo in his top 3 footballers of all time

Former Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, who is widely considered the greatest sprinter of all time, recently opened up about the GOAT debate between megastars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bolt was asked to name his top three footballers of all time and picked the Portuguese as one of them while snubbing the Argentine.

"Oh my god, I’m just gonna keep it simple I think Pele & Maradona, my favourite footballer is Cristiano Ronaldo, so those are my top 3. It’s Cristiano Ronaldo," Usain Bolt said on a TikTok video posted by Complex.

Bolt went with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and that's why he left Messi out of his top-three picks. This is not the first time that a famous sportsperson has picked between the two, as the GOAT debate remains hot. This is despite both players are getting closer to retirement and are currently playing outside of Europe.

Usain Bolt once said that picking between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is 'difficult'

This is not the first time that Usain Bolt has been asked about picking between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary sprinter once called the GOAT debate 'difficult' and explained why he couldn't pick between the two.

"It is difficult for me to choose because I support Argentina. I admire Ronaldo since he played for Manchester United and I support the Red Devils. Messi is very talented. From what I’ve learned and listened to over the years, Cristiano had to work to get where he is. I was born with speed and had a lot of talent [like Messi]," Usain Bolt once told Omnisport, via Essentially Sports.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated football for almost two decades before leaving European football last year. While the former joined MLS side Inter Miami, the latter joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Messi is a record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. He has won the La Liga, and Ligue 1 titles as well as the UEFA Champions League, Copa America, and FIFA World Cup.

As for Ronaldo, he has won the Ballon d'Or five times. He has won titles in England, Spain, and Italy as well as the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA European Championship (with Portugal).

