"Use that money on Hojlund" "Martial next" - Manchester United fans react as defender officially joins Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Alex Telles is set for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo as the defender has officially joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the recently concluded transfer.

Telles joined Manchester United back in 2020 and made 50 appearances for the club, scoring once and providing eight assists. The Brazilian, however, fell behind Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in the pecking order in Erik ten Hag's first season as manager.

He was loaned out to Sevilla and helped the Andalusian club win the Europa League last season. Telles is now set to start a new chapter at Al-Nassr and United fans are reacting to the transfer on Twitter. One fan wrote:

"Good luck Alex. Now use that money on Hojlund..."

Another fan commented:

"Great news, martial next!"

Telles has penned a two-year contract with Al-Nassr and is set for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as the move became official:

Warchild.Dtravel Ⓥ 📍 @aliMMA @ManUtd @AT13Oficial Sold for like £2, only club never selling their players for profit. Makes no sense.

©️Mr Xperience @Xperience_Snr @ManUtd @AT13Oficial Killed his career. Was balling before joining you lots...

Alan Shearer thinks Marcus Rashford has rejuvenated himself after Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United departure

After Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in November 2022, Marcus Rashford became the team's attacking leader. The Englishman was in sublime form last season.

Rashford scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists across competitions in 50 matches last season. Alan Shearer thinks the player can still improve. Sharer, though, thinks that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure brought the best out of Rashford. Speaking on the matter, the legendary striker told BBC:

"He feels as if he’s the main man, he feels as if he can be himself, he feels it doesn’t if he misses a chance as he’s still going to get another one, he’s still going to be able to play the next game. You can see the difference when Ronaldo left - 17 in 19 games."

Shearer added:

"I still think his finishing can improve at times. Yes, he’s very good down the middle but I still think on that left-hand side with his ability to sniff out things and run in behind and have that big space to run into, he’s been an important player this season. He looks happy - happy to be himself again - and I do think a big part of that is Ronaldo leaving."

Rashford will be one of the players that Erik ten Hag will rely heavily on to lead the team's attack next season as well. Manchester United, however, is expected to sign a new striker.