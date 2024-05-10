“Used to finish fourth and celebrate like they’d won the league” - Andy Cole makes Arsenal point while calling out current Manchester United team

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has shed light on a time when Arsenal used to finish fourth and United invariably finished ahead of them, often winning the league. The two Premier League heavyweights lock horns at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12).

However, since their 13th Premier League triumph in 2013, United haven't finished higher than second. The Gunners, meanwhile, are on a longer title drought, having not won the league since their incredible 'Invincibles' triumph under Arsene Wenger in 2003-24.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta's side are clearly the better of the two teams heading into their latest meeting at the weekend. While the Gunners led for a record 248 days last season before finishing behind Manchester City, United finished third. This term, the Gunners lead the standings, while United are languishing in eighth.

The contrasting fortunes of both clubs isn't lost on Cole, who remarked how the Gunners used to celebrate a top-four finish as if they won the league (as per the Mirror):

“Arsenal used to finish fourth and celebrate like they’d won the league. We used to laugh at them, but that’s where we are. Of course it's hard. It's hard because I never saw United being in this position, I've got to be brutally honest.

“Ultimately, the team that I was involved in, we left a legacy for players who want to come to the club, try to emulate us and do the same thing. Sometimes I look at the team now - and the teams previously - and you scratch your head, because you've got to understand what United is all about.

He concluded:

“It's about winning, it's about competing, it's about being involved in, and pushing for, major honours, especially in the domestic game. But we're so far away. We keep saying 'Oh another couple of years', but it's been longer than a couple of years. We've got to be brutally honest.

“When are United going to be involved in the title race again? Who knows? It's like that now.”

Set to finish outside the top-four, Manchester United face a fight to secure European football next season with three games left.

What happened when Arsenal last visited Manchester United in the league?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal won their last Premier League meeting with Manchester United, beating their arch-rivals 3-1 at the Emirates earlier this season, in September. But what happened when they last visited Old Trafford in the league?

Well, the Gunners returned empty-handed to north London on that occasion. In that clash in September 2022, Antony gave United the lead inside 35 minutes as Erik ten Hag's side led at the break.

Bukayo Saka hauled the Gunners back on level terms at the hour mark, but Marcus Rashford put Manchester United back in front just six minutes later. Fifteen minutes from time, the Englishman scored again as United ran out 3-1 winners.