“Used to have so much aura”, “What a lovely start” - Fans hit out at Real Madrid supporters for chant about Alexander-Arnold ahead of medical

Fans reacted to Real Madrid supporters for chanting about new signing Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of his medical at the club. The Englishman has arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu after winning the Premier League with Liverpool last season.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, arrived at the club facilities on Thursday (June 12) for his medical. He comes off a hugely successful stint at the Reds, winning every possible trophy except the UEFA Europa League.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted a picture of Alexander-Arnold's arrival in Madrid for his medical:

Fans reacted to the development, with one tweeting:

"He used to have so much Aura, wtf happened"

One fan added, albeit sarcastically:

"What a lovely start"

One added:

"Shouting "Arnold" after he's just rebranded everything to "Trent"

Another posted:

"you mean Trent has"

One posted:

"Arnold, Arnold"

Another commented:

"It's just Trent now"

Club president Florentino Perez told the player (as per BBC) while presenting him his No. 12 jersey, with "Trent" written on the back:

"At Real Madrid, you will find teammates who form a great family, some of them good friends of yours, like our dear Jude Bellingham. And I want you to know that the defining trait of Real Madrid is that, in addition to being great players, they are all true Madridistas. You will quickly understand what Real Madrid is. Every title is a boost to try again."

Alexander-Arnold has arrived in Madrid after bagging 23 goals and 92 assists in 354 appearances across competitions for the Reds.

"Very excited, very proud to be here" - Trent Alexander-Arnold on his Real Madrid arrival

Trent Alexander-Arnold is now a Los Blancos player.

Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed the Real Madrid faithful by making his first official address to fans in Spanish. The Englishman expressed pride and happiness to arrive at the historic club.

As per beINSPORTS, Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year deal with a gross annual salary of €14 million as he joins his England national teammate and good friend Jude Bellingham in the Spanish capital.

"Very very exciting for me," Alexander-Arnold said (as per the BBC). "A day that I have been waiting for a long time now. Very excited, very happy, very proud to be here. It's a dream to be here but there is still a lot of hard work to do and I'm excited to get started straight away. It's an exciting time for me."

The Englishman is expected to make his competitive Los Blancos debut in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United States later this month. Xabi Alonso's side open their campaign against Al-Hilal on June 18 in Miami.

